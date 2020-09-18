Franklin 42, Troy 27

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TROY — Franklin pushed ahead for good just before the halftime break, and the Lions held on to spoil Troy’s homecoming festivities.

Troy (2-2) got another big night from Central Texas’ leading rusher Zach Hrbacek, who zipped into the end zone four times. That gives him 21 scores on the year in just four games.

But Franklin (1-2), formerly state ranked earlier in the season, possesses its own power rushing attack with its traditional Slot-T approach.

Troy didn’t let a quick punch in the mouth from Franklin put them on the canvas. After falling behind the Lions 14-0, the Trojans rattled off three straight touchdowns to take the lead. Quarterback Jace Carr went 4-for-4 on a nine-play scoring drive that culminated with Hrbacek’s 7-yard TD run. Hrbacek later scored on a fourth-down run from the 5-yard line early in the second quarter, then showed off his speed when he broke one from 73 yards away two minutes later.

Franklin responded with two long TD runs of its own to push back ahead, 28-21, by halftime. Bryson Washington got loose on a 73-yard scamper, and then with 4:43 before the break Seth Spiller hit the sideline and dashed 85 yards to the house. Washington tacked on a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter.