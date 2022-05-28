Franklin holds off Lorena to advance to Class 3A state tournament

Hoping to send retiring softball coach Steve Dolezel out with the school’s first state tournament appearance, Lorena kept pushing the envelope Saturday night.

But whenever it seemed like the Lady Leopards would break through with a big inning, Franklin ace Reece Cottrell found the pitches she needed.

Cottrell threw a seven-hitter and collected 11 strikeouts as the Lady Lions pulled out a 4-2 win Saturday night to win the Class 3A Region III finals before a boisterous crowd at Getterman Stadium.

Franklin (36-4) will advance to the state tournament for the first time in school history Wednesday for a semifinals game at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. at McCombs Field in Austin.

Lorena (30-6) ends Dolezel’s 12th and final season a win away from state. After Franklin romped to an 8-0 win in Wednesday’s opener, the Lady Leopards tied the series with Thursday’s 4-3 win to set up Saturday’s winner-take-all game.

“The girls hung in there well and fought and gave us a chance to win,” Dolezel said. “I’m very proud for the season and the way these seniors played, and the way this team came together and finish up really strong.”

The game was tense until Lorena’s final at-bat in the seventh.

Cottrell walked Alexis Nava to open the inning before Kate Houser reached on shortstop Kaylin Ortner’s error. After Cottrell struck out Kelsey Miller, Ortner made another error on Izzy Bradford’s grounder to load the bases.

Kalli Benton then grounded to third baseman Emma Rekieta, who threw home for a force out. The drama finally ended when Rekieta stepped on third base for the force out after fielding Aybrie Boehme’s ground ball to end the game.

“We played great defense, Kate (Houser) did a great job on the mound,” Dolezel said. “I’m just proud of our girls for hanging in there and battling through. There were moments there where they could have broke it wide open. We had moments where we could have broken it open too when we had doubles and could have gotten more runs.”

With the game tied at 1-1 in the fourth, Franklin’s Traci Lowry delivered the biggest hit of the night when she drilled a three-run double to left field off Lorena ace Houser.

Cottrell opened the inning with a double before Rekieta singled and Karaline Smitherman walked to load the bases. Lowry was thrown out at third as she tried to stretch her double into a triple, but the damage was done as the Lady Lions grabbed a 4-1 lead.

Lorena fought back in the fifth as Nava opened the inning with a double before Cottrell intentionally walked Houser. But Hannah Delony hit into a double play.

Bradford followed with a run-scoring double to left field before Cottrell hit Benton with a pitch. But Cottrell escaped what could have been a much bigger inning for the Lady Leopards by forcing Boehme to fly out to end the inning.

The Lady Leopards scored in the second inning when Benton doubled and came across on Jaylynn El-Far’s grounder.

