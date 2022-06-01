'Frenemies' abound in FCA's Victory Bowl festivities

While encountering one another in the hallways of University High School on Wednesday, Fairfield’s John Bachtel playfully accused McGregor’s Mike Shields of trying to recruit away some of his players.

Shields laughed and played along, which is kind of the point of this week. For when it comes to the Victory Bowl, even your “enemies” are your friends.

Shields is serving as the head coach of the Red team for the 14th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl football game, while Bachtel is heading up the Blue squad. That game, plus those involving basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball, are organized by the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Many of the coaches volunteering their time this week have longstanding connections to FCA, going back to their own days in high school, so that’s part of the appeal.

“One, it’s FCA, so it’s about God,” Bachtel said. “But just getting to coach with coaches that you don’t get to coach with. We’re having a ball. We’re sitting in there, we’re talking ball, everybody does something a little bit different. So that’s fun. Just getting to know people. Everything is about relationships.”

Shields’ staff of assistants for the Victory Bowl features coaches from the 6A ranks all the way down to six-man, so it’s a broad spectrum covered.

“So, we’re even picking the brains from the guys from the six-man game. It’ll be fun,” Shields said.

To a certain extent, it’s football in fast forward. The Victory Bowl coaches gathered with their fully assembled teams for the first time Wednesday for initial practices. In the case of the football guys, they’ll have three days to install whatever offensive and defensive schemes they plan to use, so they tend to keep things pretty basic. Both Shields and Bachtel said that’s the real “trick” of the week, as they labeled it.

“What we’re going to call stuff and how we’re going to do some things, it’s going to be totally new to them. So, you’ve got to keep it short,” Bachtel said.

It’s not just the coaches joining forces with other Central Texas rivals, it’s obviously a unique opportunity for the athletes, too. Troy multi-sport standout Graycee Mosley will take part in Saturday’s Victory Bowl volleyball game, and she said she is enjoying the chance to both play with and against players she knows from her days spiking kills in their direction for the Trojanettes.

But the FCA focus of the week matters to Mosley, too.

“So, it’ll be fun to go up against them one more time,” said Mosley, who will play college volleyball at East Texas Baptist with another Victory Bowl player, Crawford’s Lexi Moody. “This opportunity to do it not just because I like the game, but it’s for (God). It’s a different approach. I enjoy that.”

This week marks Bachtel’s second time coaching in the Victory Bowl, as he also took part in 2014.

“It was great. I asked every year after if I could come back and do it again. They kept telling me no,” Bachtel said.

Told that the Heart of Texas FCA tries to spread around the coaching staffs to let as many different people across Central Texas participate as possible, Bachtel laughed.

“That’s what they keep telling me, I don’t know,” he said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.