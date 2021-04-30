Freshman Henderson hurls perfect game to highlight MCC sweep

GAINESVILLE — Was Friday a perfect day to play baseball? It was for McLennan’s Logan Henderson.

The freshman right-hander from Katy hurled a seven-inning perfect game in MCC’s 4-0 win over North Central on Friday. Then the Highlanders rode the momentum of that excitement into the second game, which they won, 11-2.

“Logan Henderson was just phenomenal and in total command. To throw a perfect game is just an incredible, incredible achievement,” MCC coach Mitch Thompson said. “That’s something I’ve never seen before in 31 years of college coaching. He really only had one three-ball count. It was a phenomenal outing: seven innings, no hits, no walks, 12 punchouts, 21 up and 21 down. It was really, really fun to see that.”

Henderson indeed retired all 21 North Central batters in order while striking out 12, improving to 5-2 with a 1.73 ERA on the season.

“We had two really nice plays on defense to help make it happen,” Thompson said.

Garrett Martin and Mason Greer both went 2-for-3 at the plate to pace MCC’s offense.