Friday night rites: Portraits of high school football culture in the Heart of Texas

It connects communities in Central Texas in a way nothing else can. It’s a melting pot. It’s a town hall meeting. It’s a family reunion.

It’s high school football.

The season kicks off in the sweltering, stifling summer heat of late August, when the days are still long and the stadium staff can wait a little deeper into the night to illuminate Friday’s lights. For a few lucky teams, it ends just before Christmas, when they are able to unwrap that ultimate holiday gift of a trip to state.

In between, autumn arrives, gusting forward like a ball carrier seeking a first down with its cool, crisp air. The moment you step out into it, the season begins anew. Ah, football weather.

High school football brings together fans of all ages — grandmothers and grandsons, brothers and sisters, friends and neighbors, circles of praying moms and lines of tunnel-inflating dads.

A small army ensures each game goes off without a hitch, whether they volunteer or are “volun-told.” From the parking lot attendants to the ticket takers, from the concession stand nacho slingers to the sideline-patrolling athletic trainers, they are the unsung heroes of Friday night.

The game itself brings no shortage of thrills and chills, but the pageantry of it all extends far beyond the ones chasing that oblong ball. Strike up the band. Cheer on the cheerleaders. Kick up your heels for the color guard. They are as much a part of the proceedings as anyone.

Even if you don’t win on the scoreboard, you’ve still got a chance to win halftime.

Barring some sort of unusual, weather-related occurrence, a school is guaranteed 10 games over the course of 11 weeks, no more. But if you work and grind and score and tackle and win just enough, you’ll reach that grand occurrence known as the state playoffs. And in the playoffs, as they say, anything can happen.

If your favorite school makes it to Thanksgiving week, you have ample reason to be thankful. Every week beyond that is gravy.

Here close to home, schools whose dreams could reach reality include No. 1-ranked China Spring, seeking its second straight title, red-and-black 3A rivals Lorena and West, undefeated and third-ranked Crawford, and perennial power and No. 1 Mart, which has thumped all comers.

Those playoff games have lasting benefits, as any headset-wearing coach is aware, for they bring extra practices for next year’s returning lettermen.

From the six-man villages to the sprawling 6A campuses, the vibe is the same. Whether you hail from Abbott or Wortham or any of the Central Texas communities in between, this is what we do on fall Friday nights. It’s tradition.

God bless high school football.