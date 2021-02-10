 Skip to main content
Fundraisers in place for ex-Connally coach Sims
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Fundraisers in place for ex-Connally coach Sims

Taylor Sims

Connally’s Taylor Sims was diagnosed with liver cancer in May, after a basketball season in which he endured multiple stomach ulcers that led to emergency surgery.

Former Connally girls basketball coach Taylor Sims continues to undergo treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma, an aggressive form of live cancer. It’s taken a toll on Sims and his family, including financially, but fortunately several friends are stepping up to help.

A new Go Fund Me account has been set up to raise funds to help toward Sims’ medical expenses. Organizers are hoping to bring in $20,000. The link is https://gofund.me/b9c24cf4.

According to Marissa Barganier, a high school classmate of Sims, a meal train has also been set up to provide meals for the Sims family. That can be found at https://mealtrain.com/qm4mml.

Sims came to Connally from Teague in 2013 and coached the Lady Cadets through the 2020 season. He led them to several record-setting seasons, and won Super Centex Coach of the Year honors in 2015 after guiding Connally to its first playoff berth in 13 years.

