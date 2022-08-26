 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

FW Southwest 20, Waco High 6

FORT WORTH — Martavious Boswell scored a pair of touchdowns and Fort Worth Southwest's defense did the rest as the Raiders knocked off Waco High, 20-6, in Friday night's season opener.

Boswell gave the Raiders a quick lift by returning the opening kickoff for an 80-yard touchdown. After the Raiders scored again in the third quarter, Boswell broke away for a 20-yard touchdown run to open up a 20-0 lead with 7:31 left in the game.

The Lions finally broke through for their only score when RJ Young hit Tyler Black with a 23-yard touchdown pass with 3:09 left in the game. Waco High threatened to score again, but Reggie Lewis fumbled the ball after catching a pass from Young.

The turnover was the fourth of the game for the Lions, who dropped their 17th straight game.

