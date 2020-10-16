Gatesville 17, Robinson 6

GATESVILLE — In a vital game for both teams as they try to get into the playoff hunt in District 9-4A Div. II, the Hornets edged out the Rockets at Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.

The game was scoreless until Gatesville (2-4, 1-2) struck paydirt with 4:46 to play in the second quarter for the first TD of the game. Then the Hornets extended the gap to 14-0 in the third quarter when Jason DeLong put the capper on a 58-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard scoot into the end zone.

Robinson’s special teams unit gave the Rockets (2-6, 0-3) a chance when they blocked a punt to set up their first touchdown of the game. It came on a 1-yard sneak from quarterback Joseph McHenry. Robinson went for a two-point try following the score, but failed.

But Robinson couldn’t keep the momentum, and Gatesville tacked on a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to effectively end the Rockets’ hopes.

