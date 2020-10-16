 Skip to main content
Gatesville 17, Robinson 6
GATESVILLE — In a vital game for both teams as they try to get into the playoff hunt in District 9-4A Div. II, the Hornets edged out the Rockets at Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.

The game was scoreless until Gatesville (2-4, 1-2) struck paydirt with 4:46 to play in the second quarter for the first TD of the game. Then the Hornets extended the gap to 14-0 in the third quarter when Jason DeLong put the capper on a 58-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard scoot into the end zone.

Robinson’s special teams unit gave the Rockets (2-6, 0-3) a chance when they blocked a punt to set up their first touchdown of the game. It came on a 1-yard sneak from quarterback Joseph McHenry. Robinson went for a two-point try following the score, but failed.

But Robinson couldn’t keep the momentum, and Gatesville tacked on a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to effectively end the Rockets’ hopes.

Wortham 60, Frost 35
High School

Wortham 60, Frost 35

In Wortham, the Bulldogs unleashed an avalanche of points on the Polar Bears in the second quarter on the way to a 10-2A D-II victory.

