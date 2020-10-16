Gatesville 17, Robinson 6

GATESVILLE — In a vital game for both teams as they try to get into the playoff hunt in District 9-4A Div. II, the Hornets edged out the Rockets at Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.
The game was scoreless until Gatesville (2-4, 1-2) struck paydirt with 4:46 to play in the second quarter for the first TD of the game. Then the Hornets extended the gap to 14-0 in the third quarter when Jason DeLong put the capper on a 58-yard scoring drive with a 10-yard scoot into the end zone.
Robinson’s special teams unit gave the Rockets (2-6, 0-3) a chance when they blocked a punt to set up their first touchdown of the game. It came on a 1-yard sneak from quarterback Joseph McHenry. Robinson went for a two-point try following the score, but failed.
But Robinson couldn’t keep the momentum, and Gatesville tacked on a 28-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to effectively end the Rockets’ hopes.
Photo gallery: High school football this week
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Breck Chambers (left) runs up field while being defended by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford’s Breck Chambers looks for running room while Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (right) looks on.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford quarterback Tanner Merenda is pulled down by Rio Vista’s Kaden Morgan (left) in the first half of their game Friday night. Crawford won, 47-0.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford Rio Vista
Crawford's Tanner Merenda (center) heads up field while being pressured by Rio Vista's Kaden Morgan (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Reed Michna (center) rushed for 137 yards and four touchdowns against McGregor on Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder scores a touchdown on a punt return in the first half against McGregor.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel is pressured by Lorena's Jourdan Jackson (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter (left) scores past McGregor's Deondre Parker (right) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel (center) get past McGregor's Frank Cruz (left) in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
McGregor quarterback Veandre McDaniel runs in for a score against Lorena in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena running back Reed Michna (center) scoots down the sideline to score past the McGregor defense in the first half of the Leopards’ win Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
McGregor Lorena
Lorena's Daylan Browder (right) celebrates after a punt-return touchdown against McGregor in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Trey Janek (right) looks for running room as Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt tries to make a play in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Brandon Vanek lines up to tackle Grandview's Dametrious Crownover in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Landon Edwards (left) throws downfield past Grandview's Matt Lehnhardt (right) in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West’s Wyatt Wolf tackles Grandview’s Kason English after an interception in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Wyatt Wolf finds open space against the Grandview defense in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
West Grandview
West's Manny Herrera (right) is tackled by Grandview's Nathaniel Vargas in the first half.
Andy Luten, Tribune-Herald
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES (copy) -- (copy)
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!