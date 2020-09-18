Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16

×
GATESVILLE — The victory formation never felt so sweet in Gatesville.
Jacob Baker’s second interception of the game with 1:19 to play sealed the win for the Hornets, who snapped a 14-game losing skid in the process and gave second-year head coach Luke Howard his first “W” as the team’s coach. The homecoming victory at McKamie Stadium was Gatesville’s first win since defeating China Spring, 29-25, on Oct. 19, 2018.
It was a tight game throughout, as Hillsboro’s kicker tied the score at 9-9 with a short field goal late in the first half. Gatesville (1-2) went back up 15-9 with 46 seconds remaining before halftime on a touchdown catch from Logan Edwards.
Gatesville scored again in the third quarter to push the edge to 22-9 before Austin Cook fueled a Hillsboro scoring drive that brought the Eagles (3-1) to within 22-16 at the 9:21 mark of the third.
Down the stretch, though, the Hornet defense made the stops and ultimately, led by Baker, the takeaways it needed.
Waco High University scrimmage
Waco High and University High scrimmaged each other on Friday, Sept. 18 at Waco ISD Stadium. The season opens for Class 6A and 5A schools next week. The Trojans will host A&M Consolidated on Thursday, Sept. 24 and the Lions will host West Mesquite on Friday, Sept. 25.
Bosqueville's John Youens intercepts a pass intended for Riesel's Kyson Dieterich.
Bosqueville’s Hunter Henexson gallops past Riesel’s Stash Stewart for a touchdown.
Bosqueville's Luke Bradshaw rolls out of the pocket against Riesel.
Riesel's Will McClintock breaks free for a touchdown past Bosqueville defender Hunter Henexson.
Connally's Tre Wisner eludes a Palestine defender in the first half.
Connally's Perrish Cox III (right) pulls down Palestine's Quan'Tae Gage in the first half.
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither avoids a group of tacklers for a first down against Palestine in the first half.
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither squirts out the pack for a first down against Palestine in the first half.
Connally quarterback Kavian Gaither throws a touchdown pass to LaMarcus McDonald against Palestine in the first half.
Connally's LaMarcus McDonald tackles Palestine's Jakayron Conley in the first half.
Palestine's Jakayron Conley makes a turn past Connally's Junior Beatty (52) in the first half.
Argyle running back Knox Scoggins (4) leaps over La Vega’s Marcus Willis (2) for yardage at Eagle Stadium in Arygle on Friday night. The top-ranked Eagles won, 35-7.
La Vega's Jordan Rogers prepares to fire a pass in the No. 2 Pirates' 35-7 loss to No. 1 Argyle on Friday night.
La Vega’s Jordan Rogers eludes Argyle linebacker Logan May during the No. 2 Pirates’ 35-7 loss on Friday night in Argyle.
