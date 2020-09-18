Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GATESVILLE — The victory formation never felt so sweet in Gatesville.

Jacob Baker’s second interception of the game with 1:19 to play sealed the win for the Hornets, who snapped a 14-game losing skid in the process and gave second-year head coach Luke Howard his first “W” as the team’s coach. The homecoming victory at McKamie Stadium was Gatesville’s first win since defeating China Spring, 29-25, on Oct. 19, 2018.

It was a tight game throughout, as Hillsboro’s kicker tied the score at 9-9 with a short field goal late in the first half. Gatesville (1-2) went back up 15-9 with 46 seconds remaining before halftime on a touchdown catch from Logan Edwards.

Gatesville scored again in the third quarter to push the edge to 22-9 before Austin Cook fueled a Hillsboro scoring drive that brought the Eagles (3-1) to within 22-16 at the 9:21 mark of the third.

Down the stretch, though, the Hornet defense made the stops and ultimately, led by Baker, the takeaways it needed.

