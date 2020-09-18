 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16
0 comments
CENTRAL TEXAS ROUNDUP

Gatesville 22, Hillsboro 16

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GATESVILLE — The victory formation never felt so sweet in Gatesville.

Jacob Baker’s second interception of the game with 1:19 to play sealed the win for the Hornets, who snapped a 14-game losing skid in the process and gave second-year head coach Luke Howard his first “W” as the team’s coach. The homecoming victory at McKamie Stadium was Gatesville’s first win since defeating China Spring, 29-25, on Oct. 19, 2018.

It was a tight game throughout, as Hillsboro’s kicker tied the score at 9-9 with a short field goal late in the first half. Gatesville (1-2) went back up 15-9 with 46 seconds remaining before halftime on a touchdown catch from Logan Edwards.

Gatesville scored again in the third quarter to push the edge to 22-9 before Austin Cook fueled a Hillsboro scoring drive that brought the Eagles (3-1) to within 22-16 at the 9:21 mark of the third.

Down the stretch, though, the Hornet defense made the stops and ultimately, led by Baker, the takeaways it needed.

Week 4 high school football photos

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mart 46, Anahuac 14
High School

Mart 46, Anahuac 14

In Madisonville, Mart quarterback Roddrell Freeman threw a pair of TD screen passes and scored on a couple of dives in the first half to put t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert