Gatesville 27, Llano 7

In Gatesville, the Hornets won their season opener for the first time in four years.
Gatesville quarterback Wesley Brown showed off his dual-threat abilities as he passed for 177 yards and rushed for 134 and a pair of touchdowns. He had completions to six different receivers, including Carson Brizendine and Banner Allman five times each for 56 and 57 yards respectively.
The Hornets (1-0) hit the road to play Glen Rose next week.
