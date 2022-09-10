Gatesville 27, McGregor 20

In McGregor, the Bulldogs made things interesting with 20 second-half points, but Gatesville held on to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Jacob Newkirk threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, while Rayshon Smith ran for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Hall chipped in 71 yards and a pair of TDs. For McGregor (0-3), Sebastian Torres had a breakout game, with a game-high 139 rushing yards and a touchdown.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 3 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring's Tre Hafford breaks a tackle from Mexia's Tralan Brooks during action Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton catches a pass for a touchdown against Mexia's Tralan Brooks during first-half action Friday night in China Spring. The Cougars put the game away early, and finished the night with a 63-7 victory.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tre Hafford runs past Mexia's Gage Kuehn after catching a pass during Friday's game at China Spring. The Cougars won handily.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jackson Battles runs past Mexia's Marshall Eberle.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tre Hafford runs past the Mexia defense after catching a pass during first-half action Friday in China Spring. The Cougars won, 63-7.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Ryder Reeves tackles Mexia's Tej Bryant.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Vandegrift’s Beck Ormond (center) celebrates his first-quarter touchdown catch with teammate Miles Coleman while Midway’s Phillip Minnitt looks on in the Vipers’ 45-0 win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Junior Thornton leaps over Vandegrift defender Isaiah Thompson in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Reid Tedford throws over Vandegrift defensive lineman Daemian Wimberly in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Midway's Junior Thornton leaps over Vandegrift's Isaiah Thompson in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco’s Isaiah Ruiz throws a first-half interception after getting pressure from Granbury’s Joe Torres.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Granbury's Caden Crouch scores past Waco's Amyas Ervin in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco's Timothy Standifer pulls down an interception over Granbury's Tyler Rodgers in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco's Omarion Delao is pulled down by Granbury's Kylan Mayes, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco's Reggie Lewis jr. rushes past Granbury's Moses Meis, left, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Waco's Omarion Delao is pulled down by a host of Granbury defenders in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
