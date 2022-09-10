 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gatesville 27, McGregor 20

From the Centex high school football: Week 3 coverage series
In McGregor, the Bulldogs made things interesting with 20 second-half points, but Gatesville held on to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Jacob Newkirk threw for 147 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets, while Rayshon Smith ran for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jimmy Hall chipped in 71 yards and a pair of TDs. For McGregor (0-3), Sebastian Torres had a breakout game, with a game-high 139 rushing yards and a touchdown.

