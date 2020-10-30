Gatesville 35, Jarrell 28

GATESVILLE — Hayden Mooney’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:38 to play pushed the Hornets to the win and into the playoffs, as Gatesville clinched the fourth and final spot in District 9-4A Div. II.
It was a zany game with plenty of twists and turns, but Gatesville (3-5, 2-3) made the plays it needed to clinch the win. Jarrell (1-9, 1-4) led 28-20 with eight minutes to go, but the Hornets kept coming. They tied the game with 3:19 to play when Luke Mullins pounded in on a 4th-and-goal play, then recovered a subsequent onside kick to set up Mooney’s winning TD.
The teams jabbed back and forth throughout. They traded scores in the opening quarter, as Gatesville’s Luke Mullins hit Logan Edwards on a 22-yard TD pass for the first points of the game before the Cougars responded with a scoring drive capped off by Aden Edgar’s 4-yard quarterback sneak into the end zone.
Gatesville opened up a 21-7 lead following Hayden Mooney’s 7-yard scoring scamper shortly before halftime and a trick-play pass early in the third that ended in a 22-yard score for Edwards.
