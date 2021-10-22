 Skip to main content
Gatesville 37, Robinson 20
high school football ROUNDUP

Gatesville 37, Robinson 20

The Hornets survived a Rocket thrust similar to a SpaceX test, and in the process Gatesville launched itself into the thick of the playoff race in District 9-4A Div. II.

Gatesville (3-5, 1-2) looked sharp in buzzing out to a 23-6 lead. But Robinson (3-5, 1-2) wasn’t about to bow out easily, and surged back to pull within 23-20 with about six minutes to play in the game.

Gatesville had an answer, though. The Hornets responded with a 64-yard scoring drive capped off by Wesley Brown’s touchdown run, pushing the gap back to 30-20.

The Rockets got the ball back and moved to midfield, but turned it over on downs when they threw incomplete on fourth down. Then Gatesville iced the game with a late touchdown pass in the waning minutes.

Robinson faces state-ranked China Spring next week, while Gatesville will return home to welcome Connally.

