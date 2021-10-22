Gatesville 37, Robinson 20

The Hornets survived a Rocket thrust similar to a SpaceX test, and in the process Gatesville launched itself into the thick of the playoff race in District 9-4A Div. II.
Gatesville (3-5, 1-2) looked sharp in buzzing out to a 23-6 lead. But Robinson (3-5, 1-2) wasn’t about to bow out easily, and surged back to pull within 23-20 with about six minutes to play in the game.
Gatesville had an answer, though. The Hornets responded with a 64-yard scoring drive capped off by Wesley Brown’s touchdown run, pushing the gap back to 30-20.
The Rockets got the ball back and moved to midfield, but turned it over on downs when they threw incomplete on fourth down. Then Gatesville iced the game with a late touchdown pass in the waning minutes.
Robinson faces state-ranked China Spring next week, while Gatesville will return home to welcome Connally.
Photos: High school football Week 9 around Waco, Central Texas
Bosqueville's John Youens, right, intercepts a pass in the end zone in front of Crawford's Colt Murphree in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Breck Chambers jets to the end zone past Bosqueville's Jayce Powers in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bosqueville's Brooks Nunn brings down Crawford's Luke Torbert in the first half of Friday's game. The Pirates rolled to an easy victory in a district showdown.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bosqueville quarterback Justin Moore scores past Crawford's Camron Walker in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Bosqueville's Newt Schornack is pressured by Crawford's Ben Baker in the first half of a big district game in Crawford. The Pirates rolled to an easy victory.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford's Trey Dobie breaks up a pass intended for Bosqueville's Stephen Devorsky in the first half of Friday's game. Crawford rolled to a big win in district play.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Crawford’s Camron Walker scores past Bosqueville’s Brooks Nunn, left, and Jagger Summa, right, in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Major Bowden runs for a touchdown past Salado's Josh Huckabee in the second half. The Cougars rolled to a big district win on Friday.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Kyle Barton slides past the Salado line for positive yardage Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Jacob Mott reaches for Salado's Adam Benavides in the second half of Friday's game at China Spring. The Cougars built a 28-0 halftime lead and cruised to an easy district win.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Major Bowden scores against Salado in the second half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring defensive end Isaiah Williams runs down the sideline against Salado.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Major Bowden leaps over Salado players in the second half of Friday night’s game. The No. 5 Cougars rose up and over the Eagles, 48-7, to take control of District 9-4A.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel hands off to Rhett Hanson in the first half against Cameron.
Jerry Larson, Tribune Herald
Cameron’s Trayjen Wilcox attempts to catch the ball in the end zone against Lorena defenders Jackson Generals, center, and Kasen Taylor, right, in the first half.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Reed Michna runs past Cameron’s Landen Greene for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s game in Lorena.
Jerry Larson photos, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Reed Michna runs past Cameron defenders for a first-half touchdown in a crucial district game Friday night.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Michael Moore runs past Cameron’s Charlie Mayer after a catch.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Reed Michna leaps over Cameron's Javares Crittendon on the way to a first-half touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Michael Moore stiff-arms Cameron’s Javoun Goldsby after a reception in a critical district game Friday night in Lorena.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!