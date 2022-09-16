Gatesville 43, Mexia 14

In Mexia, the Hornets built a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back to win their second straight game.
Gatesville (3-1) scored first as Tyler Shea caught a 27-yard touchdown pass before Rayshon Smith ran for the two-point conversion. Kyle Shafer followed with a pair of touchdown catches in the first half.
The Hornets stretched their lead to 43-0 before the Blackcats (0-4) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
PHOTOS — High school football Week 4 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring’s Cash McCollum looks downfield past the Connally defense in the first half. McCollum passed for two touchdowns and ran for a third to help the No. 2 Cougars throttle Connally, 51-21, Friday night.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Tre Hafford gets knocked out of bounds by Connally’s Jesmar Rhodes, left, in the first half. Hafford caught three passes for 96 yards in the game. China Spring won, 51-21.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Jordan Mulkey recovers a fumble by Connally’s Toby Terry in the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of Friday’s 51-21 Cougar victory.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kaiden Turner, left, stiffarms China Spring's Jordan Mulkey on a short run in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kiefer Sibley runs the sideline to score against China Spring in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Connally's Kobe Black, center, looks for running room past Connally's Daylon Richardson, right, Miles Reed, left, in the first half of Friday's showdown between two state-ranked teams. China Spring won, 51-21.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline, right, brings down Connally's Kiefer Sibley in the first half.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline sprints past the Connally defense en route to a third-quarter 20-yard score.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring's Tristan Exline gets some blocking help as he scores on a 20-yard touchdown catch past Connally's Jy'lon Nobles in the third quarter. Exline finished with four catches for 97 yards.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
China Spring’s Kyle Barton leaps over Connally’s Jamarie Wiggins for a short gainer in the first half of Friday’s game at Connally. The No. 2-ranked Cougars won, 51-21, to move to 4-0 on the season.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Kasen Taylor is tripped up by La Vega’s Mecca Walker after a gain Friday.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Jadon Porter is tackled by La Vega's Devonta Hilliard.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena’s Jadon Porter catches a pass in front of La Vega’s Devonta Hilliard in the Leopards’ 14-6 win.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Lorena's Kasen Taylor breaks the tackle of a La Vega defender.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Stephon Nickerson tries to outruns Lorena's Grayson Collins.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Nikzavyer Rice outruns Lorena's Conner Pewitt for a touchdown.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Bryson Roland tries to run through the Lorena defense.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
La Vega's Nikzavyer Rice is tackled by Lorena's Cameron Elston.
Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Evan Moreno (31) gives a strong stiff-arm to Fairfield linebacker Justus Savage during a big gain in the first half Friday night at Rocket Field. Fairfield won, 49-21.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Evan Moreno (31) darts upfield in the second quarter against Fairfield.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Aleki Clark (23) tries to make a move along the sideline against Fairfield linebacker Justus Savage in the first half.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Fairfield's Carter Richard (8) brings down Aleki Clark (23) of Robinson after a long gain at Rocket Field.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Fairfield quarterback Cameron Cockerell (10) darts around Robinson's Travis Lathern (12) to score the game's first touchdown.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Tristyn Blackburn (13) celebrates with Grayson Martin after Blackburn scored the Rockets' first touchdown in the second quarter.
Ken Sury, Tribune-Herald
Robinson's Dylan Olivares (99) tries to get to quarterback Cameron Cockerell in the end zone when the Eagles were backed up after a good punt in the second quarter. Cockerell got the pass off, but it was incomplete.
