 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Gatesville 43, Mexia 14

From the Centex high school football: Week 4 coverage series
  • 0

In Mexia, the Hornets built a 36-0 halftime lead and never looked back to win their second straight game.

Gatesville (3-1) scored first as Tyler Shea caught a 27-yard touchdown pass before Rayshon Smith ran for the two-point conversion. Kyle Shafer followed with a pair of touchdown catches in the first half.

The Hornets stretched their lead to 43-0 before the Blackcats (0-4) scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert