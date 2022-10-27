 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Gatesville, Abbott players win Trib fan votes

Gatesville wide receiver Tyler Shea received the Trib Fan Vote for Offensive Player of the Week while his teammate, linebacker Lawson Mooney earned Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted the Six Man Player of the Week.

Shea was responsible for 128 yards on three receptions and a touchdown. He received 29 percent of votes. On the other side of the ball, Mooney tallied 14 tackles, half of which were solo, one tackle for a loss, one interception and a recovered onside kick. He received 42 percent of fan votes. The Hornets fell to Madisonville, 38-19.

Sustala led Abbott’s 48-0 shutout of Coolidge as the No. 1 Panthers remain undefeated on the season. The sophomore posted five carries for 87 yards and two rushing touchdowns as well as six tackles (four solo) and one for a loss. He received 53 percent of fan votes.

