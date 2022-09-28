Gatesville, Abbott win Trib fan votes for third straight week

Gatesville running back Rayshon Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week while defensive end Kason Herbelin earned Defensive Player of the Week and Abbott’s Mason Hejl took the Six-Man Player of the Week honor.

Smith totaled 32 carries for 268 yards in the Hornets’ 56-42 win over Godley while scoring five rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Herbelin posted nine tackles, four of them solo, with an interception and a fumble recovery. Herbelin leads Central Texas with four picks.

In Abbott’s 46-0 shutout of Avalon, Hejl contributed eight tackles, seven of them solo, as well as a tackle for a loss.