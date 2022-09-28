 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Gatesville, Abbott win Trib fan votes for third straight week

  • 0
Gatesville Mooneys (copy)

Kason Herbelin

 Chad Conine, Tribune-Herald

Gatesville running back Rayshon Smith was voted Offensive Player of the Week while defensive end Kason Herbelin earned Defensive Player of the Week and Abbott’s Mason Hejl took the Six-Man Player of the Week honor.

Smith totaled 32 carries for 268 yards in the Hornets’ 56-42 win over Godley while scoring five rushing touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, Herbelin posted nine tackles, four of them solo, with an interception and a fumble recovery. Herbelin leads Central Texas with four picks.

In Abbott’s 46-0 shutout of Avalon, Hejl contributed eight tackles, seven of them solo, as well as a tackle for a loss.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 5

Check out our big Friday night preview: The top games around Central Texas for Week 5, including Lorena-Cameron, Groesbeck-Mexia, Marlin-Bosqueville and more. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James buys pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert