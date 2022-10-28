Gatesville blows past Robinson, 49-6, to clinch playoff spot

Behind a strong rushing attack and four interceptions, Gatesville cruised to a 49-6 win over Robinson Friday night. With the win, the Hornets clinched a playoff spot and finished the regular season 7-3 overall and 2-2 in District 11-4A Div. II.

“This was an awesome team win,” Gatesville coach Aaron Hunter said. “Our guys were ready to go and we played a full game tonight. I’m so proud of them.”

Gatesville opened the game with a 60-yard, 10-play drive, and all of those yards and plays were on the ground. On second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, quarterback Mason Mooney called his own number to give the Hornets their first score.

Robinson’s first possession did not go quite as well as Gatesville cornerback Kason Herbelin stepped in front of a pass from Robinson quarterback Jaxsen Ludlow pass around midfield, and ran it all the way back to the Rocket 1-yard line.

Hornet junior running back LJ Hall ran into the end zone untouched on the next play, and the extra point by Angel Almendanz made it 14-0 at that point.

Mooney added his second rushing touchdown a few minutes later. Then with about five minutes remaining until halftime, Herbelin came up with his second interception of the game. This time Scout Hall capped off the drive, running in from the 4-yard line.

Robinson (3-6, 0-3) had a chance to cut into the lead as the Rockets drove to the Gatesville 19-yard line right before halftime. However, Hornets defensive back Sean Aguilar picked off a pass in the corner of the end zone, and the score at the intermission was 28-0.

Robinson’s longest play of the first half was a 32-yard pass from Ludlow to Ryder Chamblee.

The Hornets retained the momentum coming out of the locker room. On the first play of the second half, Gatesville cornerback Adrian Smith intercepted Ludlow and ran it back for a touchdown.

The four-interception night was huge, Hunter said, but not overly surprising.

“Defensively we’ve set the tone all year,” he said. “That is where our senior leadership and our captains are, and they do a heck of a job. They continue to make plays.”

Rayshon Smith and LJ Hall added one-yard and six-yard fourth-quarter touchdown runs, respectively.

In a nice gesture after the game, Hunter ran over to Ludlow, a freshman, to offer words of encouragement.

“I just told him to keep his head on straight,” Hunter said. “He is going through a fire right now, but those guys have done a heck of a job all year. Coach Ludlow has done a good job over here. I told him to trust the process.”

Ludlow connected with Grayson Martin for a touchdown pass with 30 seconds to prevent the shutout.