Gatesville football promotes assistant Hunter to head coach
Gatesville ISD has hired Aaron Hunter as its new head football coach, the school announced Tuesday evening.

Hunter served as the Hornets’ defensive coordinator the last two seasons, helping the program reach the playoffs in both campaigns. He replaces former head coach Luke Howard, who resigned in mid-December after three seasons leading the Hornets.

"Aaron is passionate about Gatesville football and will give it everything he has to help our boys become successful young men on and off the field,” Gatesville superintendent Dr. Barrett Pollard said. “We had many outstanding candidates and it was a very tough decision.”

Gatesville ISD’s press release stated that Hunter was approved by a 6 for, 0 against, 1 abstaining vote of the school’s board of trustees.

Hunter was previously a graduate assistant coach at Hardin-Simmons University and had other prior coaching stops at New Caney and Belton before coming to Gatesville in 2020.

