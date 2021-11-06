Gatesville, Hamilton runners sparkle at state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK — Gatesville’s state cross country qualifiers created quite the buzz at the UIL State Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.
Three of the Hornets’ four state qualifiers flew to Top 15 state finishes, led by junior Carlo Martinez in the Class 4A boys’ race. Martinez turned in the top finish of any Central Texas qualifier on the final day of the state meet. He chugged to an eighth-place finish in a 5K time of 16:02.1, only 19 seconds behind overall champ Micah Swann of Athens.
Martinez was followed closely behind by teammate Luis Macias, who was 11th overall in a time of 16:07.5.
Meanwhile, Gatesville freshman Vania Martinez made a strong state meet debut with a 15th-pace effort in the 4A girls’ race. Her teammate Bethany Penrod was 70th.
Also in that 4A race, Robinson’s Rachael Hartley — who had talked earlier in the week about wanting to take a “victory lap” in her final high school cross country race — put a nice finishing kick to her prep running career. Hartley came in 12th overall with a 3,200-meter time of 11:54.4. That marked a personal best for Hartley, whose previous PR was 11:56.8 earlier this year at the Moody Bearcat Invitational. Melissa’s Abigail Bass (11:07.2) won the 4A individual state title going away.
Multi-time state qualifiers Hadley Phillips of China Spring placed 59th and La Vega’s Chloe McLellan took 98th.
Midway junior Reeve Tarter, making his state debut, finished 113th in the 151-runner field in the 6A boys’ race.
Hamilton’s tradition-rich cross country team pocketed a silver-medal team finish in the Class 2A boys’ race, adding some more good-looking hardware to the trophy case. The Bulldogs were headed up by senior Caleb Lengefeld, who placed ninth overall and fourth among team-scoring runners in a 17:00.5 clocking.
The Bulldogs’ Dawson Melde was 10th and Cuyler Pearcy captured 14th place among all team-scoring athletes. Hamilton tallied 81 points as a team, second in the field only to champion Poolville, which had 68.
Itasca sophomore Tomas Castillo and Crawford sophomore Skye Robb turned in solid state performances, finishing 36th and 38th overall, respectively. Rapoport’s Marco Cunningham was 66th and Moody’s Cooper Staton came in 78th in that same race.
In the 2A girls race, Hamilton’s girls — a program with six past state championships — couldn’t add one more, as the Bulldogs placed seventh, while Axtell finished 14th in the team standings. Axtell junior Karis Dieterich had the best finish of any Centex runner in the field, coming in 22nd overall.