Gatesville, Hamilton runners sparkle at state cross country meet

ROUND ROCK — Gatesville’s state cross country qualifiers created quite the buzz at the UIL State Championships on Saturday at Old Settlers Park.

Three of the Hornets’ four state qualifiers flew to Top 15 state finishes, led by junior Carlo Martinez in the Class 4A boys’ race. Martinez turned in the top finish of any Central Texas qualifier on the final day of the state meet. He chugged to an eighth-place finish in a 5K time of 16:02.1, only 19 seconds behind overall champ Micah Swann of Athens.

Martinez was followed closely behind by teammate Luis Macias, who was 11th overall in a time of 16:07.5.

Meanwhile, Gatesville freshman Vania Martinez made a strong state meet debut with a 15th-pace effort in the 4A girls’ race. Her teammate Bethany Penrod was 70th.

Also in that 4A race, Robinson’s Rachael Hartley — who had talked earlier in the week about wanting to take a “victory lap” in her final high school cross country race — put a nice finishing kick to her prep running career. Hartley came in 12th overall with a 3,200-meter time of 11:54.4. That marked a personal best for Hartley, whose previous PR was 11:56.8 earlier this year at the Moody Bearcat Invitational. Melissa’s Abigail Bass (11:07.2) won the 4A individual state title going away.