Gatesville, Hillsboro lifters capture state medals

CORPUS CHRISTI — Gatesville’s Emmaleah Zacha and Hillsboro’s Beneranda Martinez both nabbed silver medals at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet on Friday.

Martinez lifted a total of 795 pounds to finish second in the 132-pound division in Class 4A. She had a 305-pound squat, a bench of 185 pounds — the best of any lifter in her weight class — and a deadlift of 305, finishing only behind Vernon’s Lindy Ochoa.

In the heavyweight division, Gatesville’s Zacha powered up 995 pounds, coming in just five pounds behind champion Rachel Petree of Longview Spring Hill. Zacha had the best squat (435) and bench (225), but Petree beat her in the deadlift, 350 to 335.