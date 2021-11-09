Gatesville Mooneys tackling family matters

The competition can grow intense around the ping pong table in the game room of the Mooney grandparents’ house in Gatesville.
With a family full of athletes, there’s no such thing as not keeping score. Take four high school football players, all with an aggressive, physical mindset, and throw them into a battle of reflexes in an atmosphere of longstanding rivalry, and the scene isn’t for the faint of heart.
“I’m not going to lie, it gets pretty competitive,” Gatesville junior cornerback Kason Herbelin said. “I don’t know if we’ve gotten to the point of throwing stuff, but we’ve gotten in some arguments over it.”
Herbelin plays on the Hornets varsity along with cousins Mason Mooney, Hayden Mooney and Lawson Mooney. Looking at the Gatesville stat sheet, the Mooneys are hard to miss.
Hayden Mooney is Central Texas’ leading tackler with 195 stops this season. He plays middle linebacker in a Gatesville system that is designed to keep blockers off him as he rushes toward the ball carrier. But his brother, Lawson Mooney, has made his share of tackles at safety as well. Lawson is second on the team with 109 tackles and their cousin Mason, an outside linebacker, has posted 89 to check in at fourth on the Hornets squad and among the top 20 in Central Texas.
The public address announcer at McKamie Stadium in Gatesville calls the name Mooney a lot.
Hayden, Mason and Lawson Mooney and Herbelin have been playing football together a long time. In elementary school, they were on the Pee-Wee football Aggies one year and the Bears the next.
On Friday, the family will suit up in a high school football playoff game together for the first time. Gatesville (4-6), the fourth-place representative from District 9-4A Division II, will play top-ranked and two-time defending state champion Carthage at 7 p.m. at Bruce Stadium in Athens. It’s a big challenge for the Hornets, but one they’ve been building toward.
Hayden Mooney was a sophomore in the Gatesville football program in the summer of 2019 when former coach Kyle Cooper took a job in the summer as an assistant on Art Briles’ coaching staff in Mount Vernon. Current Hornets coach Luke Howard took over in mid-July as Gatesville prepared to play in a tough 4A Division I district.
“It was really hard because they wanted to put in a whole new offense and new defense,” Hayden Mooney said. “We had to learn that in a very short amount of time. So we went out there and did our best.”
In the two-plus years since then, Gatesville followed an 0-10 season in 2019 with a 4-6 campaign in 2020. Last fall, the Hornets qualified for the playoffs but didn’t actually play due to COVID-19 issues the week before they were supposed to play Carthage.
A year later, Gatesville has the same record, the same slot in the playoff bracket and they’re ready to go see where they stand against one of the state’s powerhouses.
“I think it’s more competition between ourselves, seeing how we can get better,” Lawson said.
Unless Gatesville can pull of a shocking upset, Friday will be Hayden’s last time playing with his brother and cousins in a Hornet football uniform (they all play baseball as well). As a senior, he’s realized what everyone says is true — it all goes by too fast.
The younger ones have learned a lot from him, though.
“Hayden sacrifices his body a lot and I try to do the same,” Mason said. “It’s just kind of go all out all the time. If you play scared, you’re more likely to get hurt.”
For Lawson, Mason and Herbelin, the playoff appearance is one more step toward where they want to be. Mason and Herbelin are juniors, while Lawson, a sophomore, is the youngest. Lawson said he’s looking forward to his classmates coming up to the varsity Hornets to see what they can do.
All four have lived in Gatesville their whole lives. Mason’s father Matthew Mooney was the quarterback on the Hornets’ 2000 state championship team. So they know how good the program can be.