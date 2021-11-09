Gatesville Mooneys tackling family matters

A year later, Gatesville has the same record, the same slot in the playoff bracket and they’re ready to go see where they stand against one of the state’s powerhouses.

“I think it’s more competition between ourselves, seeing how we can get better,” Lawson said.

Unless Gatesville can pull of a shocking upset, Friday will be Hayden’s last time playing with his brother and cousins in a Hornet football uniform (they all play baseball as well). As a senior, he’s realized what everyone says is true — it all goes by too fast.

The younger ones have learned a lot from him, though.

“Hayden sacrifices his body a lot and I try to do the same,” Mason said. “It’s just kind of go all out all the time. If you play scared, you’re more likely to get hurt.”

For Lawson, Mason and Herbelin, the playoff appearance is one more step toward where they want to be. Mason and Herbelin are juniors, while Lawson, a sophomore, is the youngest. Lawson said he’s looking forward to his classmates coming up to the varsity Hornets to see what they can do.