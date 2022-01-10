Gatesville on verge of hiring football coach

The Gatesville ISD school board will meet Tuesday to discuss and potentially approve a lone finalist for the Hornets’ vacant head football coaching job, Gatesville athletic director Rickey Phillips confirmed on Monday.

Luke Howard stepped down as coach in December following three seasons and a 15-17 overall record. Howard said he wanted to spend more time with family. Gatesville finished 8-3 in the 2021 season and earned its second straight playoff berth.