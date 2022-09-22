Gatesville players sweep Trib fan votes

The Gatesville Hornets were all-around favorites this week as quarterback Jacob Newkirk was voted Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Lawson Mooney was picked as Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six-Man Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, his third honor of the season.

Newkirk led Gatesville offensively against Mexia, going 20-of-26 with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, giving up just one interception. The QB received 59 percent of fan votes this week.

Gatesville took its second straight defensive award as Mooney led the Hornets’ defense with 20 tackles, 12 of them solo, and added a TFL and a pass breakup. The linebacker received 52 percent of fan votes.

Sustala led the Panthers against Bynum with 196 rushing yards on seven carries and five touchdowns as well as five tackles. The sophomore received 66 percent of fan votes.