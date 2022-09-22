 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Gatesville players sweep Trib fan votes

gatesville (copy)

Lawson Mooney

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald

The Gatesville Hornets were all-around favorites this week as quarterback Jacob Newkirk was voted Offensive Player of the Week and linebacker Lawson Mooney was picked as Defensive Player of the Week. Meanwhile, Abbott’s Riley Sustala was voted Six-Man Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, his third honor of the season.

Newkirk led Gatesville offensively against Mexia, going 20-of-26 with 287 passing yards and three touchdowns, giving up just one interception. The QB received 59 percent of fan votes this week.

Gatesville took its second straight defensive award as Mooney led the Hornets’ defense with 20 tackles, 12 of them solo, and added a TFL and a pass breakup. The linebacker received 52 percent of fan votes.

Sustala led the Panthers against Bynum with 196 rushing yards on seven carries and five touchdowns as well as five tackles. The sophomore received 66 percent of fan votes.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

How exactly has China Spring been able to maintain a championship-caliber team? What road do Mexia, Marlin and Midway need to take to make playoffs? Which Centex player is putting up the expected stats this season? Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and DJ Ramirez tackle these questions and more on the Super Centex Podcast, available on WacoTrib.com, Spotify, iTunes and wherever you find your podcasts.

