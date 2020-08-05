Gatesville renames football field for Tommy Davidson

Gatesville’s football home has gotten a face-lift and a name change for the 2020 season.
The Hornets’ home digs recently underwent turf replacement for the field, and will be renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium. Davidson was a former Gatesville football player, city councilman and school board member who died in a car accident in 2019. He also played football at Baylor and later served as Baylor athletics’ team chiropractor. He was the son of Cotton and Carolyn Davidson – Cotton being another former Gatesville and Baylor football letterman who went on to play for the Oakland Raiders.
The 4,000-seat McKamie Stadium dates back to 1966, and underwent a complete renovation in 2012, when it first switched from natural grass to turf. It also serves as the home to Gatesville’s soccer and track and field programs.
