Gatesville renames football field for Tommy Davidson
Tommy Davidson Field

Gatesville's football home will now be known as Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium.

 Gatesville ISD photo

Gatesville’s football home has gotten a face-lift and a name change for the 2020 season.

The Hornets’ home digs recently underwent turf replacement for the field, and will be renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium. Davidson was a former Gatesville football player, city councilman and school board member who died in a car accident in 2019. He also played football at Baylor and later served as Baylor athletics’ team chiropractor. He was the son of Cotton and Carolyn Davidson – Cotton being another former Gatesville and Baylor football letterman who went on to play for the Oakland Raiders.

The 4,000-seat McKamie Stadium dates back to 1966, and underwent a complete renovation in 2012, when it first switched from natural grass to turf. It also serves as the home to Gatesville’s soccer and track and field programs.

