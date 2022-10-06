Gatesville surges into team tennis playoffs

The first playoffs of the 2022-23 UIL year are lurking, as team tennis postseason action will get rolling on Monday.
Gatesville always boasts a strong tennis program, and this week claimed its third straight district title. The Hornets are 14-2 on the year and will open up Class 4A bi-district action against Decatur on Tuesday at Cleburne.
The playoffs for all area team tennis squads will continue through the UIL state tournament, Oct. 26-27 at Texas A&M University in College Station.
