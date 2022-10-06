 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS NOTEBOOK

Gatesville surges into team tennis playoffs

The first playoffs of the 2022-23 UIL year are lurking, as team tennis postseason action will get rolling on Monday.

Gatesville always boasts a strong tennis program, and this week claimed its third straight district title. The Hornets are 14-2 on the year and will open up Class 4A bi-district action against Decatur on Tuesday at Cleburne.

The playoffs for all area team tennis squads will continue through the UIL state tournament, Oct. 26-27 at Texas A&M University in College Station.

SUPER CENTEX PODCAST

Chad Conine, DJ Ramirez and Brice Cherry break down the enticing Crawford-Marlin and Bremond-Chilton matchups, and discuss some of their all-time favorite high school stories on this week's podcast. Check it out at WacoTrib.com or wherever you download your podcasts.

