Gatesville surges into team tennis playoffs

The first playoffs of the 2022-23 UIL year are lurking, as team tennis postseason action will get rolling on Monday.

Gatesville always boasts a strong tennis program, and this week claimed its third straight district title. The Hornets are 14-2 on the year and will open up Class 4A bi-district action against Decatur on Tuesday at Cleburne.

The playoffs for all area team tennis squads will continue through the UIL state tournament, Oct. 26-27 at Texas A&M University in College Station.