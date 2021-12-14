Gatesville, Teague looking for football coaches

Gatesville High School will begin a search for a head football coach as Luke Howard confirmed on Tuesday that he is resigning from the school.

Howard said he is moving to a position outside of education and the details of the new job are being worked out currently.

Howard took over as Gatesville’s head football coach in the summer of 2019 after former Hornets coach Kyle Cooper left to join Art Briles’ coaching staff at Mount Vernon. Cooper is now the head coach at Ponder.

Gatesville went 0-10 in Howard’s first season in 2019, then bounced back to make the playoffs in 2020 and this fall.

“You always want to leave a place better than you found it,” Howard said. “Kyle Cooper did a phenomenal job here and I feel like Gatesville football has some great years ahead of it.”

In other coaching news, Teague AD/HFC Donnie Osborn is retiring after 34 years in education.

Osborn, who has been the Lions head football coach and AD for the past eight seasons, compiled a 58-37 record. He guided Teague to the third round of the playoffs in 2015, 2016 and 2017 with a regional final appearance in 2017 when the Lions went 11-3.

Teague has posted the job and Osborn said the school is hoping to have a new coach and AD by February.

