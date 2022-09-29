Gatesville to laud new Hall of Fame class

Gatesville will be holding its 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Gatesville Civic Center, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Becca Whittle Wilhite, Jerry Sullivan, Larry Moore and the late Tommy Davidson will be inducted, along with basketball and track coach Gerald Poe and the 2009 Lady Hornets powerlifting team, which won the state championship.

Whittle Wilhite was a four-year starter on the girls’ basketball team and helped the Hornets reach the regional finals in 1996 before going on to play for Wayland Baptist University. Sullivan (mid-1940s), Moore (1970s) and Davidson (1970s) were all multi-sport standouts who continued to be involved with Gatesville athletics after their time with the Hornets. Davidson also played college football at Baylor.

Poe will be recognized for his time coaching at Gatesville during the late 1960s through mid-1970s, during which he led several successful teams on the hardwood and the track.

The 2009 girls’ powerlifting team, coached by Jade Dickens, went undefeated throughout the season, winning both the regional and state titles.

The Gatesville Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will also be recognized at halftime of the Hornets’ football game against Connally on Oct. 7.