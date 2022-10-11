Gatesville's tough chin offsets Robinson's plucky fight in district sweep, 3-0

Midway through the third set, a Robinson fan called out to the Rockets, “Girls, we’ve got to fight for it! Let’s go!”

The fight was there. The Rockets duked it out. But Gatesville’s power and defense helped the Hornets land the knockout blow.

Gatesville made just enough plays to keep Robinson at arm’s reach in gathering a road sweep, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20, between a pair of likely playoff teams in District 23-4A competition on Tuesday night at the RHS Gym.

It marked the second straight district sweep for the Lady Hornets (16-17 overall, 3-3 district), who moved into a tie with Robinson for third in the loop behind Salado and China Spring. Gatesville also nabbed a split in the season series after Robinson (17-17, 3-3) rocked its way to a four-set win in Gatesville on Sept. 23.

Gatesville coach Janey Weber said she knew it would be a fight coming into this one. But she was proud of the way her team deflected Robinson’s punches in a match where both teams swapped their share of jabs.

“One of the strong things I think we did is that our blockers did a great job of seeing their hitters and moving and adjusting with them,” Weber said. “We got a lot of touches and block-downs, which tremendously helped our back row. That’s something we’ve been working on throughout the season, and they showed it today that it’s coming together.”

One helpful reason it’s coming together for Gatesville is the return of senior outside hitter Kaleigh Haywood. She was playing just her second match of the season after tearing the lateral meniscus in her knee in a preseason scrimmage.

But Haywood is undoubtedly making up for lost time. She came out sizzling in the opening set, tagging seven kills in that first frame, including a thumper off the hands of the Rocket blockers for Gatesville’s 24th point and then another missile for a point on set point.

For the match, Haywood led all players with 15 kills.

“We’re glad to have her,” Weber said. “When you have a senior kid that’s worked that hard to get to where she is, you want her to be able to go finish out her season.”

Robinson, which had a couple of team managers wearing foam shark hats on the bench, bared its teeth in the second set and looked poised to square things at a set apiece. The Rockets took a 14-10 lead on an ace by Addison Lippe.

But Robinson couldn’t sustain that momentum, in part because it gave away too many points with service errors. Gatesville battled back, and the teams found themselves tied at 24 late, sending things to extra points. And the Hornets needed only two points to pocket another big set win, as Robinson committed a net serve to give Gatesville its 25th point, and then Emma Pollard smashed an emphatic kill through the Robinson block attempt on set point.

Pollard loomed large on the court for Gatesville, and not just because she’s a good two inches taller than most anyone on the court. The freshman middle blocker played with confidence and uncommon maturity on her way to tallying seven kills, three blocks and a pair of aces, thanks to a high floating serve that could be best described as a change-up.

“She contributes a lot to our team,” said Weber, who laughed and agreed when asked if she was glad that she’d have Pollard for three more years after this one.

The teams continued to scratch and scrap in the third set. Robinson got some heady play from junior setter/hitter Ryland Pledger to keep things close and try to extend things to the fourth.

Late in the set, Gatesville’s Haywood slipped on some water just off the edge of the court while chasing a ball and slammed her face against the floor. It turned out that an air conditioner high in the rafters had begun leaking water, creating a puddle just off the Hornets’ side of the court. That led to a delay of roughly 10 minutes, as Robinson sent some towel-wielding volunteers to dry off the court and the officials worked to sort out the score and rotations.

Fortunately for Gatesville, Haywood managed to return to the court after the delay — to a rousing cheer from her teammates — and shortly thereafter the Hornets were able to clinch the sweep when a Robinson attack sailed out of bounds.

Khloe Mathews chipped in seven kills, two blocks and an ace to Gatesville’s effort and Barrett Boyd contributed six kills, including a happy slam on a Robinson overpass late in the match.

“We are (getting into a rhythm). And it took a little bit to get there,” Weber said. “But we’re figuring it out, and the last half of district, I told them, it’s go time. We either do it or we don’t. We’ve got to go play every night, because our district is tough and we that. We have to go work for it and finish strong.”

Emme Bearden topped Robinson with six kills, while Kinley Helpert and Tynslee Richards added five kills apiece.

Robinson’s players, decked out in pink T-shirts and socks, participated in an emotional pregame ceremony in response to Breast Cancer Awareness month. Each player, courtesy of the public address announcer, shared a short story about someone in their lives they were honoring with their play, as a tribute to someone who had been affected by breast cancer or another form of cancer.