Believe it or not, plenty of teenagers in Generation Z aren’t hitting their snooze button every morning and catching some extra Z’s.

If you really think this is a lazy generation, well, let us introduce you to a collection of the fiercest, most dedicated athletes in Central Texas. Meet your state cross country qualifiers.

Earlier this week, the Tribune-Herald invited all 38 of the state-bound runners from McLennan County to Cameron Park for a group photo and some interviews. They showed up and showed out in force, just like they did at regionals to punch their collective tickets to Round Rock. Almost everyone made it for the photo session, and the only absences were certainly of the excused variety, as Moody’s Katelynn Hale and the Axtell girls cross country team both had conflicts due to playoff volleyball matches at the same time. (Yeah, they’re pulling double-duty with fall sports. Talk about dedicated.)

They all have varied objectives. Some are newbies to this whole state scene, while for others, like four-time state qualifier Chloe McLellan of La Vega, it’s old hat.

But on some level, they all traveled the same road to get to Round Rock. Meaning, they arose early in the morning, before school, and hit the ground running. Literally.

“As soon as I crossed the finish line at regionals, I was like, thank goodness I went to all those early morning practices,” said La Vega’s McLellan, who finished 12th at the Region III-4A meet with a season-best two-mile time of 13:07. “I hated going. Every morning I would wake up and go, ‘Do I really want to go?’ But I’d still go, and by the time I crossed the finish line (on race day) I was like, that was worth it, I’m so glad I did it. And, definitely, because it’s my last year I wouldn’t trade anything for the world for those early mornings.”

On the other end of the experience spectrum is a runner like Rapoport’s Marco Cunningham. Just a freshman, he qualified for state by taking eighth at the Region III-2A meet. He’s got fresh legs but a veteran’s mindset, as Cunningham has already learned that old man trick that cross country is as much a mental game as it is a physical challenge.

“It was just a lot of mental (forcus), a lot of mindset, trying to get myself into where I want to be mentally,” Cunningham said. “A lot of it is mental, especially in a sport like cross country where a lot of it is long distance and you just have to keep pushing as hard as you can.”

China Spring junior Hadley Phillips is advancing to state as an individual qualifier in the 4A race for a second straight year. She has tweaked her training going into this 2021 meet so that her body will be at peak performance level going into this, the final race of the season. But don’t ask her what she remembers from her maiden voyage at state last year, when she was a wide-eyed rookie to the scene.

“I’ll be honest. I don’t remember most of it,” Phillips said. “It was a blur for me, when we ran last year. It’s just crazy there with the fans, the spectators, they’re running with you, there’s people yelling the whole time, cowbells, stopwatches, it’s crazy. So, I don’t remember hills (on the Old Settlers Park course), I just remember it being, like, ‘Aaaah!’”

When told that maybe it’ll be a blur for her this year because she’s running so fast, Phillips laughed and replied, “That’s what we’re hoping for.”

Like her district rivals from China Spring (Phillips) and La Vega (McLellan), Robinson senior Rachael Hartley doesn’t have to ask for directions to get to Round Rock. She’s making her third straight state appearance. After finishing 49th as a sophomore and 27th last year, she’s hoping a third state race charms her with something in the top 15.

“The goal, honestly, is to just have a victory lap,” said Hartley, who placed third overall at the regional meet. “This is my last time running two miles. If I run in college it’ll be a lot more than that. So I just want to do the best time I possibly can in this race.”

Like a lot of the state-bound runners from Central Texas, Moody’s Staton maintains a busy schedule as a multi-sport athlete. But few, if any, assembled any better stretch of recent athletic competitions together. On Oct. 22, he set a Moody football program record with 21 receptions in a game against Bruceville-Eddy. Then three days later, he showed that his feet work as well as his hands by finishing fifth at the Region III-2A meet, qualifying for state.

“That was a good weekend,” said Staton with a grin, in true aw-shucks form.

Midway junior Reeve Tarter will make his first state appearance this weekend, and he’ll likely follow the same strategy he applied to his regional race. In that competition, he turned off his Garmin wristwatch and never looked at it once. He decided to not worry about racing the clock, and just race the guys.

He admitted it was a little nerve-wracking along the way. At one point early in the race, he found himself wedged behind a pack of about 40 runners. But as the race rolled on, he made his move.

“I had to work my way up, take it mile by mile, and just go for placing. I didn’t look at my watch, didn’t care about the time, I was just going for that Top 10 spot,” Tarter said. “Going in and finishing, I was coming into that final stretch at around 15th place, or 13th. I got passed by two guys and then I passed five at the end. … So, it was very nerve-wracking, but it really helped, because it pumps the adrenaline and you go a lot faster, and that allowed me to get into that Top 10.”

Of course, no one reaches the state meet alone, even when they’re the lone qualifier from their school. West senior Makayla Pavelka feels like she’s carrying a small army of Trojans along with her to Round Rock.

“It feels amazing,” said Pavelka, who finished sixth in last year’s state race. “I know all year long I’ve been running with people, and some of them have really pushed me. It’s been something where it’s been more than just myself, it’s been a lot more people who helped me, even if they don’t realize it.”

Riesel’s Michael Martinez and Marshall Eggerman followed the buddy system in tag-teaming their way to state. They bunched up and both qualified as individuals, with Eggerman, a senior, claiming 17th overall at the regional meet and Martinez, a junior, coming in just two seconds and two places behind, seizing the final qualifying spot.

“I was actually very pleased,” Martinez said. “Even though it was a hilly course at regionals, I pushed through and sprinted all the way to the end. I’m actually the one that barely made it, by less than half a second. So I was really surprised by that.”

Eggerman, who was 25th at last year’s regional meet, also surprised himself with his rather sizeable long jump.

“I don’t know what I expected. Just do my very best,” Eggerman said “I’d never been to state in Texas before. Did not think we could get out, even as a team there. I’m really ready to give it all I’ve got.”

While Riesel’s top two runners are happy to have a buddy besides them, that’s nothing compared to the pack mentality displayed by the likes of Lorena and McGregor.

Lorena’s girls reached state as a team for the third straight year, and junior Addison Sykora said the Leopards have their sights set on a state team title. But even just making this stage is the payoff for a lot of grueling hours spent plodding along the pavement and the trails.

“Our training (makes the difference),” said senior Rebekah Holle. “I think we put in the work every day we come to practice and just the workouts that we’re put through really tailor to us, each individually, and as a team. So I think that helps us.”

As for the “Distance Dogs” out in McGregor, head coach Jason Taylor’s boys and girls programs are both headed to state for a fifth consecutive year. The Bulldogs needed a bus to travel to Waco for the Trib’s photo shoot. (No, really.)

Getting there is nice. But when you’re there as often as McGregor, the medal stand provides the real attraction.

“We’ve been going to state for years now, so just being there isn’t enough anymore,” said Bulldog senior Riley Martin, who noted that a top-three spot is the dream.

The McGregor girls are taking a similar approach.

“To do better than last year (is the goal),” said senior Selene Castro. “We’ve been 14th to 8th to 5th, and now we want to get on the medal stand. We’re working toward that.”

Whether you’re aiming for a spot near the front of the pack, a personal-best time or finish, or, like Rapoport’s Cunningham, to finish as the top freshman in the race, on some level the goal is the same for everyone. Work as hard as possible, and leave it all on the course.

La Vega’s McLellan summed up that idea nicely.

“My goal this year is not a specific time or a specific place, but I just want to run my race,” she said. “I want to cross the finish line and fall over, have no breath. I just want to give it my all.”

The UIL State Cross Country Championships at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park will hold races in classes 1A, 3A and 5A on Friday, followed by the competitions for 2A, 4A and 6A on Saturday.

