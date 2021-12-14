Getting tougher by the day: Cadets swarm Leopards with opening run

Charles Barkley always says that nobody but God is an expert, but here’s a guaranteed prediction that’s bound to come true: As long as Quinton Snell is coaching Connally and Matt Jackson is heading up Lorena, those teams are going to schedule one another on the basketball court.
Doesn’t matter what classification they are, doesn’t matter if they’re not in the same district. Those two guys carry a hefty measure of respect for the other program, as well as the firm belief that such a game brings lasting benefits for their own team.
Right now, Connally is much further along. The Class 4A Cadets bounded out to a 15-0 lead before the Class 3A Leopards could even blink. Even though Lorena weathered the storm nicely, Connally was able to power away with a 66-41 win in this Tuesday night nondistrict matchup between a pair of regional semifinalist basketball clubs from a season ago.
Despite the defeat, Lorena (3-10) should be just fine. Remember, the Leopards are also playing for a state football title this week, and will get seven varsity players as reinforcements once they wrap up that season.
“They’ve got some good dudes, and they’ll be a whole lot better,” Connally’s Snell said. “I’m not saying they’re not good, but when they get their dudes back, they’re solid. Solid. Having that (early) lead helped us out.
“They don’t ever quit. Even though they’re 3A we’re going to continue to play each other. It’s going to help both of us.”
Meanwhile, Connally (11-2) is as loaded as Warren Buffet’s stock portfolio. The Cadets feature several key leaders who are back from last year’s 24-5 team, and they used that experience to good measure on this night. In vintage Snell-coached fashion, they smothered the Leopard ballhandlers at every turn, poking the ball away for steals and briskly turning the contest into a fast-break game.
“That’s the best thing we do right now — get out and run a little bit, really lock in on the defensive end,” Snell said. “That’s a focus for us with these guys. Once we do that, hopefully we can get some offense out of that defense. We’re a ways away, but if we can lock in, we’ll be fine.”
Jamarie Wiggins opened by dropping in a floater. Then Jelani McDonald fed Kaiden “K2” Turner with a nifty feed for an easy bucket. J’ylon Nobles followed by sinking a corner 3-pointer.
By the time McDonald swooped into a passing lane for a steal and emphatic breakaway dunk at the 5:06 mark, the Cadets led 15-0 and the Leopards appeared discombobulated.
“That’s the one thing we talked about (in the locker room) right now, that 15-0 start,” Jackson said. “We came out and got punched in the mouth, and then called that timeout and just told those guys, ‘We’re going to lose possessions.’ That’s our mindset the rest of the game, go possession by possession, win the next possession.
“And I thought we came out and went on a good little run. I was really, really proud of our guys. I think the second half was a four-point difference. That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to get better, and I think that’s what happened.”
True, the Leopards kept scrapping throughout. They finally dropped in their first points when Keegan Rowell drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws with 4:15 left in the quarter. Rowell, a natural two-guard handling the lead guard duties for now until Andrew Brittain comes over from the football team, helped the Leopards outscore Connally, 12-7, the rest of the quarter to cut the gap to 22-12 by the first-period buzzer. But Connally’s strength and depth proved too much for the Leopards to ever slice the gap to single digits and make things really interesting.
For Connally, McDonald’s golden arches should sustain the Cadets all season, as they did in this game. The 6-foot-3 junior is generally among the best athletes on the court at any given moment, and contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks to Connally’s winning effort. But it’s his steady hand and his unselfish nature that really sets him apart, as he showed a patient understanding of the game and didn’t force a lot of shots that weren’t there.
“That’s just a testament to his maturity,” Snell said. “Him playing quarterback for us and trying to lead on the football field, and that obviously helped him on the court. I think his maturation started to change in the spring of last year. We saw kind of a change in him, and he’s trying to do the right thing all the time and just trying to be a good leader, man. That’s all we ask of him.”
He has help, too. McDonald was one of four Connally players who scored in double figures, as the Cadets came at Lorena from all angles. Wiggins tossed in 12 points, last year’s Super Centex Newcomer of the Year Kobe Black picked up 11, and big man Turner consistently carved out deep post position on his way to 11 points, five boards and a block.
Rowell showed some smooth shooting for Lorena both from distance and in the mid-range game and led all scorers with 19 points. The Leopards played Connally tough in the second half, but were never able to whittle a 21-point halftime deficit to any closer than 19.
“That’s the thing about these guys. They’ll fight every day for you,” Jackson said. “They’ll do whatever, they’re some of the hardest-working kids. Toughness is more than just natural, it’s learned and it’s earned.”
Late in the game, McDonald punctuated the win for Connally in true exclamation point style, as the smooth forward nabbed another steal before getting loose for a windmill slam.
Snell said such games should prepare his team well for district play, when they face the likes of La Vega, China Spring and Mexia. As for Lorena, they added a loss to the ledger, but tests like the one they received at the Connally Gym should make them a tough out once the 3A playoffs roll around next spring.