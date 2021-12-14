Getting tougher by the day: Connally swarms Lorena with opening run

“And I thought we came out and went on a good little run. I was really, really proud of our guys. I think the second half was a four-point difference. That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to get better, and I think that’s what happened.”

True, the Leopards kept scrapping throughout. They finally dropped in their first points when Keegan Rowell drew a foul and hit a pair of free throws with 4:15 left in the quarter. Rowell, a natural two-guard handling the lead guard duties for now until Andrew Brittain comes over from the football team, helped the Leopards outscore Connally, 12-7, the rest of the quarter to cut the gap to 22-12 by the first-period buzzer. But Connally’s strength and depth proved too much for the Leopards to ever slice the gap to single digits and make things really interesting.

For Connally, McDonald’s golden arches should sustain the Cadets all season, as they did in this game. The 6-foot-3 junior is generally among the best athletes on the court at any given moment, and contributed 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks to Connally’s winning effort. But it’s his steady hand and his unselfish nature that really sets him apart, as he showed a patient understanding of the game and didn’t force a lot of shots that weren’t there.