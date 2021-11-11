Gilmer 71, Mexia 14

LINDALE — Gilmer scored four times in the first quarter, and the Blackcats couldn’t keep pace in their Class 4A Div. II bi-district matchup.

The Buckeyes (10-1) built a 22-0 lead before Mexia put together a quality drive. The Blackcats looked to have some hope when Nate Burns found Kayleb Matthews on a 27-yard scoring strike with 18 seconds to play in the first quarter. But Gilmer responded with another haymaker, as Rohan Fluellen took the ensuing kickoff and darted 86 yards to the house for the answer.