Girls basketball season preview: Grown-up La Vega craves state title run

State-ranked at No. 2 in Class 4A, the La Vega girls basketball team is taking charge of its own destiny this season.

With a nucleus of talented, experienced upperclassmen, head coach Marcus Willis Sr. and the Lady Pirates are aiming for a state title.

“I’m excited about the growth for my girls and them committing to each other and just seeing them enjoy the moment of getting to our goal, which is to make a state championship,” Willis said. “When we started this thing, we were all young. Timing is everything, and I think we all feel like this is our time. We’re going to continue to write our own story.”

According to Willis, the Lady Pirates focused on their skill development and conditioning during the offseason. Among La Vega’s veteran returners are juniors Mar’cyah “MiMi” Willis and Kiyleyah Parr and senior team captains Kenzi Mitchell, Andrea Johnson and Jadyn Iglehart. Both MiMi Willis, the coach's daughter, and Johnson expressed their enthusiasm for getting to play with girls they’ve grown up knowing and bonding with on and off the court.

“I’m most excited about playing with them for my last year since I’ve been playing with them since I was little and grew up playing with them, basically,” Johnson said. “I just want to go get a ring with my sisters. ... Knowing each other, we’ve been playing with each other, so we know how everybody feels. We feel comfortable with each other.”

“Being on the court makes that even better because we’re all having fun, smiling and stuff,” Willis chimed in.

That connection and family atmosphere contribute to La Vega’s attitude on the court. Johnson said that the team is hoping to build even more trust and communication through the course of the games, improving in all facets.

“We have improved a lot more, actually,” Johnson said. “Usually we don’t really play defense like that but we run a team (and get them tired), so we’re good on both sides. And we got better during the offseason. We worked out more and got better, so this year we’re going to be even better.”

Offensively, MiMi Willis said that everyone has been working on their shooting. After breaking the La Vega record for most three-pointers in a game last season with 11, the junior said it was an achievement that resulted from lots and lots of practice.

“We do a lot of shooting drills. Everybody on the court has to knock down threes,” Willis said of the Lady Pirates' preparation. “When I’m in the gym I’m always putting up shots. I come in and put up shots to make myself better, so when I’m in a game and I get the ball I knock the shot down. That just really comes from practice.”

Last season the Lady Pirates went 32-5 and took the district crown, claiming the proud program's most wins since 2016. They advanced to the regional semifinals, but fell for the second year in a row to Hardin-Jefferson, just two wins away from state. Although they know that they might have to face the Hawks again, beating them is not their main concern.

“We look at it one game at a time,” Coach Willis said. “This year, our aim is the state championship game, to win the state championship, so we’re not really focused on them. ... Our schedule is loaded to prepare us for a state championship run. So not only just Hardin-Jefferson, we have to come to play every game.”

With a 48-40 season-opening win over Class 6A's 19th-ranked Royse City on Saturday, La Vega tipped off a tough slate that includes matchups against eight state-ranked teams. The Lady Pirates will host their first home game against Class 5A defending state semifinalist and fourth-ranked College Statio Tuesday night. La Vega will also face 5A state semifinalist Argyle, ranked 15th, as well as No. 13 Pflugerville Hendrickson (5A), 3A state champion and top-ranked Fairfield, No. 1 Fort Worth Southwest (TAPPS 5A) and No. 1 Dallas Christian (TAPPS 4A).

“It's about setting the tone,” Coach Willis said of La Vega's nondistrict schedule. “We know we have a target on our back, so we're used to that. It’s very important that we come out strong and remain strong.”