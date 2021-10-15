Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21 (OT)

HILLSBORO — Hillsboro couldn’t hang on to a fourth-quarter lead, as Glen Rose rallied to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime.

Hillsboro (4-4, 1-1 in District 5-4A Div. II) clung to a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Glen Rose (7-1, 2-0) came up with a huge game-tying touchdown run with 2:31 to play.

The Tigers scored again in overtime, a TD that Hillsboro couldn’t match. Despite the loss. It was a big game for the Eagles’ defense, which produced interception and fumble returns for touchdowns.