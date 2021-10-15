 Skip to main content
Glen Rose 28, Hillsboro 21 (OT)
Hillsboro

Hillsboro, left to right, Anthony Gutierrez, Trent Tidwell, Francisco Montoya, Landen Timbes, back row, Ricardo Martinez, Ryan Vargas, Jacob Montoya, DeAundre Sanders.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

HILLSBORO — Hillsboro couldn’t hang on to a fourth-quarter lead, as Glen Rose rallied to tie the game and eventually win it in overtime.

Hillsboro (4-4, 1-1 in District 5-4A Div. II) clung to a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, but Glen Rose (7-1, 2-0) came up with a huge game-tying touchdown run with 2:31 to play.

The Tigers scored again in overtime, a TD that Hillsboro couldn’t match. Despite the loss. It was a big game for the Eagles’ defense, which produced interception and fumble returns for touchdowns.

