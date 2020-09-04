Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29

GATESVILLE — A physical Glen Rose team took control in the second half, scoring the final 22 points of the game to push past the Hornets.
Gatesville unveiled its newly renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium, and the Hornets (0-2) played well early in hopes of christening it with a win. Gatesville went up 29-27 after a long rushing TD in the third quarter, and looked to be in good shape to take the game right down to the final ticks.
But Glen Rose (2-0) surged ahead thereafter. The Tigers regained the lead at 34-29 on a third-quarter TD catch by Reagan Rodriguez, and used their sturdy running game to control the clock and move the chains the rest of the way.
Still, Gatesville showed some nice big-play capability, including on Carson Brizendine’s 81-yard touchdown grab in the first half.
Photos: High school football Week 2 around Waco, Central Texas
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Ben Smedshammer looks for running room around China Spring defender Tristyn Pechacek (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter hauls in a pass while defended by China Spring's Bryce Tabor in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena’s Ben Smedshammer is tackled by China Spring’s Brayden Faulkner in the first half of the Cougars’ win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) is pulled down by Lorena's Daylan Browder during the Cougars' 42-13 win Friday.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
China Spring's Major Bowden (left) scores past Lorena's Andrew Brittain in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
China Spring Lorena
Lorena's Jadon Porter hauls in a pass while defended by China Spring's Bryce Tabor in the first half.
Staff photo — Ernesto Garcia
La Vega Connally
Connally star Kavian Gaither outruns the the La Vega defense for a 68-yard touchdown to give the Cadets the lead. Gaither finished with 147 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Jar'Quae Walton (left) cuts back against the Connally defensive pressure in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega quarterback Ara Rauls III (left) eludes Connally's Jamarie Wiggins in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega running back Jesse Majors-Sterling high-steps into the end zone at the end of his first-half touchdown run that tied the game at 7 with Connally.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Ara Rauls III looks for an opening while being chased by Connally's LaMarcus McDonald (left) in the first half.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
La Vega Connally
La Vega's Jesee Majors-Sterling (left) scored the first touchdown of the night for the Pirates, past Connally's LaMarcus McDonald, finishing with 62 yards on 10 attempts.
Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte
martmcgregor
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
Mart’s Roddrell Freeman causes McGregor’s quarterback Veandre McDaniel to fumble the ball.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
McGregor's Deondre Parker tries to hold on to the ball while covered by Mart's Tristan Holt.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
McGregor's quarterback Veandre McDaniel scores a touchdown past Mart's DaMarion Medlock.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
martmcgregor
Keishawn Clater's kickoff return for a touchdown past McGregor's Kaiser Medina staked Mart to a three-touchdown lead at halftime.
Staff photo — Jerry Larson
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!