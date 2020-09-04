 Skip to main content
Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29
Glen Rose 48, Gatesville 29

GATESVILLE — A physical Glen Rose team took control in the second half, scoring the final 22 points of the game to push past the Hornets.

Gatesville unveiled its newly renamed Tommy Davidson Field at McKamie Stadium, and the Hornets (0-2) played well early in hopes of christening it with a win. Gatesville went up 29-27 after a long rushing TD in the third quarter, and looked to be in good shape to take the game right down to the final ticks.

But Glen Rose (2-0) surged ahead thereafter. The Tigers regained the lead at 34-29 on a third-quarter TD catch by Reagan Rodriguez, and used their sturdy running game to control the clock and move the chains the rest of the way.

Still, Gatesville showed some nice big-play capability, including on Carson Brizendine’s 81-yard touchdown grab in the first half.

