Goats getting greater: Groesbeck climbing in Jerry Bomar's return

“When we were 2-8 my first year, that was my worst season as a head coach,” Bomar said. “We had three or four games with a running clock in the second half. I was totally embarrassed by that. But we went from that to a team that finished 4-1 and was runner-up in the district and won six games. We want to have the attitude that we can compete for the district championship.”

Bomar felt the Goats could have gone deeper in the playoffs if quarterback Allen Lewis and running back Ma’Qua Smith hadn’t missed the game. But they’re both healthy now and will be two major players on this year’s squad.

Lewis passed for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while Smith surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Allen isn’t a big bruiser type of kid, but when he gets hit hard he pops right back up,” Bomar said. “He’s physically and mentally tough. We were 6-1 when he started. He’s a winner and has learned how to play the position. He’s a really good thrower and an above average runner.”

Smith is a breakaway threat who can also get the hard yardage.

“Ma’Qua is a tremendous running back,” Bomar said. “He’s got unbelievable quickness and change of direction. At 5-9 and 150 pounds, he’s very strong and can go the distance.”