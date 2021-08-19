Goats getting greater: Groesbeck climbing in Jerry Bomar's return

GROESBECK — When Jerry Bomar returned to Groesbeck two years ago, he found a much different atmosphere than the one he left following the 1991 football season.
Bomar guided the Goats to the Class 3A state championship that year. Following his first three-year stint with the Goats, Bomar stepped up to a Class 5A head coaching job at Killeen.
The Groesbeck football program hasn’t come close to that level of success in the three decades since Bomar left. But after coaching at five different schools, Bomar felt it was the right time to return to Groesbeck in 2019.
“I know it’s crazy but I’ve always done crazy things,” Bomar said. “I’ve got great friends here and there are great people here. They’ve wanted me to come back a couple of times, but this time it was a little different. They were down, they needed to be rebuilt, and it’s a good opportunity for my wife to further her career as principal. Also my son (Rhett) thought it would be a cool story.”
Yes, a cool story indeed.
Following a 2-8 season in 2019, Bomar guided the Goats to a 6-4 record last year that ended with a 36-29 bi-district loss to Dallas Madison in the Class 3A Division I playoffs.
With six starters returning on each side of the ball, the Goats expect another jump this season.
“When we were 2-8 my first year, that was my worst season as a head coach,” Bomar said. “We had three or four games with a running clock in the second half. I was totally embarrassed by that. But we went from that to a team that finished 4-1 and was runner-up in the district and won six games. We want to have the attitude that we can compete for the district championship.”
Bomar felt the Goats could have gone deeper in the playoffs if quarterback Allen Lewis and running back Ma’Qua Smith hadn’t missed the game. But they’re both healthy now and will be two major players on this year’s squad.
Lewis passed for 1,180 yards and 14 touchdowns last season while Smith surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground.
“Allen isn’t a big bruiser type of kid, but when he gets hit hard he pops right back up,” Bomar said. “He’s physically and mentally tough. We were 6-1 when he started. He’s a winner and has learned how to play the position. He’s a really good thrower and an above average runner.”
Smith is a breakaway threat who can also get the hard yardage.
“Ma’Qua is a tremendous running back,” Bomar said. “He’s got unbelievable quickness and change of direction. At 5-9 and 150 pounds, he’s very strong and can go the distance.”
Lewis will have some experienced receivers to throw to in twin brother Anthony Lewis along with Brenden Morrow and Tyson Pringle.
Though Groesbeck’s offensive line will be young, the Goats have good size. At 285 pounds, Kallen Rogers is the only returning starter up front while Cyler Corn, Buddy Selvera, Braden Hurt and Travis Haynes are ready to step in.
“I have high expectations offensively because I think we can be pretty balanced and we have really good players,” Bomar said. “Our offensive line is big and we can do some things with them. There’s a formula there to be strong.”
Defensively, linebackers Brian Valentine and Rowdy Good, linemen Hunter Flippen and Kache Bagley and defensive backs Ca’zian Bradley, Maliki Spivey and Morrow will be key players.
Groesbeck’s veteran players can already see the change in the culture since Bomar’s arrival.
“It’s definitely uplifted since Coach Bomar has been here,” Valentine said. “He’s changed the atmosphere around here. Everybody started seeing what he was doing and caught on with it.”
After finishing second to Malakoff last season, the Goats have their sights set on the District 8-3A title.
"The expectation is to be first in district, and that’s what we’re really pushing for right now,” Morrow said. “The offense and defense are trying to come strong. We had a pretty good season last year and we click together really well. Building off last year, we’re going to be even better."
In this Series
High school football preview 2021
-
Goats getting greater: Groesbeck climbing in Jerry Bomar's return
-
District 15-1A Div. I: Jonesboro, Evant
-
Small schools, big lines: Crawford, Bosqueville excel at trench warfare
- 27 updates