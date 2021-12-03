Going deep: Lorena secures spot in state semis in dominant fashion

Jadon Porter was the Leopards’ leading receiver. The sophomore caught four passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.

Lorena had 516 total yards. Altogether, six Leopards ran the ball, and seven caught at least one pass. Biles credited the players in the trenches for the powerful, balanced attack.

“Those guys have done well all season, and they just continue to get better and better,” Biles said.

The exclamation point was provided by Lorena wide receiver Colton Dale, who returned two punts for touchdowns in the second half. He also had a first-half interception, as did Andrew Brittain.

“Two punt returns for touchdowns … That is huge,” Biles said. “We work on that in practice. We spend a lot of time in the kicking game.”

After the game, Lorena players, coaches, fans and parents lingered on the field for 45 minutes or so after the game, well after the regional championship trophy presentation. They soaked in the history-making win, Biles said, but the team’s attention will quickly move on to Lago Vista (10-3).

“We still have a lot of work to do,” Biles said. “We are going to celebrate tonight, and then get ready for next week.”

At this point in the season, only four teams in each division can say the same thing.