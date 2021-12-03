Going deep: Lorena secures spot in state semis in dominant fashion

BRYAN — Securing their deepest advancement in the Texas high school football playoffs since a 1989 state title game appearance, the Lorena Leopards dominated Diboll, 63-28, Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium to advance to the Class 3A Div. I state semifinals.
Lorena (12-2) will take on Lago Vista next Thursday in Georgetown for a berth in the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
By all accounts, Diboll (10-4) is a good football team. The Lumberjacks won District 9-3A Div. I and beat Hallettsville, a perennial power, in the second round of the playoffs. Against the unstoppable Leopards (12-2), though, they had no answers, much like Lorena’s last 12 opponents.
Lorena running back Rhett Hanson had an eye-popping 200-yard, five-touchdown effort. He said the win is huge for the community.
“This is awesome,” Hanson, a senior, said. “Everybody is supporting us. It’s overwhelming, and a great feeling. Tonight we crossed another milestone we were going for.”
Statistics do not always paint the full picture of how a game went, but for this matchup, they were both revealing and accurate. In addition to Hanson’s monster game, Lorena quarterback Ryne Abel was 14-of-20 for 234 yards and one touchdown pass.
Jadon Porter was the Leopards’ leading receiver. The sophomore caught four passes for 101 yards and one touchdown.
Lorena had 516 total yards. Altogether, six Leopards ran the ball, and seven caught at least one pass. Biles credited the players in the trenches for the powerful, balanced attack.
“Those guys have done well all season, and they just continue to get better and better,” Biles said.
The exclamation point was provided by Lorena wide receiver Colton Dale, who returned two punts for touchdowns in the second half. He also had a first-half interception, as did Andrew Brittain.
“Two punt returns for touchdowns … That is huge,” Biles said. “We work on that in practice. We spend a lot of time in the kicking game.”
After the game, Lorena players, coaches, fans and parents lingered on the field for 45 minutes or so after the game, well after the regional championship trophy presentation. They soaked in the history-making win, Biles said, but the team’s attention will quickly move on to Lago Vista (10-3).
“We still have a lot of work to do,” Biles said. “We are going to celebrate tonight, and then get ready for next week.”
At this point in the season, only four teams in each division can say the same thing.