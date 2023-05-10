From the hardwood to the track, the La Vega girls know what it’s like to win.

After bringing home a state basketball championship, several Lady Pirates plan to add some gold medals to their resumes at this week’s UIL State Track and Field Championship in the 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays.

“Who wouldn’t want to win two state titles in one year,” said junior Kyleyah Parr, the girls’ basketball state tournament MVP. “I think that’s what motivates us the most.”

Out of the eight girls in La Vega’s state relay pool, six also doubled as players on the basketball roster. Parr, along with Ja’Dyn Iglehart, Andrea Johnson and Ariana Brown, are set to run both relays while Mar’Cyah Willis, Solange Loadholt, Angela Carroll and Destini Jones serve as alternates.

Coming off the state basketball title, the group jumped straight into track season. From the perspective of La Vega girls track coach Suzette Gill, playing multiple sports throughout the year helps the athletes stay in shape and ready to compete.

“When you have a successful season that carries over to the next sport and that helps us out a lot in track,” Gill said. “These kids come in off of a winning season and they’re ready for track and it carries on. We won a lot of relays this year, we won a lot of track meets this year, and I think that’s the reason why. They know what it takes to win so it just carries over.”

Chemistry also carries over. The tight-knit group has spent a lot of time together on the court and on the track. Seniors Johnson and Iglehart are glad to have more time to compete with their teammates.

“It’s a good experience because I get to be with them a little bit longer before I graduate,” said Johnson, who will be heading across town to play for McLennan women’s basketball next winter. “Being with them after basketball season and coming out to the track, running with them and stuff, that’s actually good because I get to be with them longer and have more fun with them.”

And while Brown and Jones don’t share the hardwood with the rest of their teammates, they’re motivated to get a win for the upperclassmen. Brown was the lead runner in the 400 meters heading into the regional meet but worked hard to help La Vega qualify the relay for the state meet.

“She wanted her seniors to make it to state again so she ran the 4x2 instead of running the quarter this year so they did qualify for state,” Gill said. “She made a huge sacrifice for us this year, even though going into the region she was was No. 1 in our region in the 400.”

La Vega placed first in the 4x100 relay in three meets this year, including the area and regional races. On March 9, Brown and Iglehart were joined by Kyara Fite and CeMaria Kelly to run a 51.19 at the Taylor Cotton Boll Relays. The Pirates took second at the George Dixon Relays, their home meet, on March 17, running a 49.99.

The quartet of Brown, Iglehart, Johnson and Parr picked up another silver at Waxahachie Life’s Rick Pinson Invitational. finishing 0.09 seconds behind Kennedale. La Vega was back on top of the podium in the area meet, where they ran a 49.32 and followed up with a 48.99 gold medal race at the Region III meet.

In the 4x200-meter relay, La Vega finished first in the George Dixon Relays with a time of 1:48.80 before just falling off the podium at the Pinson Invite with a 1:45.99 behind Kennedale (1:42.66), Dallas Carter (1:44.44) and Connally (1:45.79).

The Lady Pirates took bronze in the area relay, running a 1:46.59, and silver in the regional with a 1:45.40. Heading into the state meet Thursday, La Vega qualified eighth in the 4x1 and ninth in the 4x2.

“We’ve been to Austin a lot of times so they know what it takes,” Gill said. “I just hope that they’re focused and ready. They’ve worked really hard for this so I’m hoping that the hard work pays off.”