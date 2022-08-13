Gone, but not forgotten: Dave Campbell's influence still top of mind as new season arrives

To members of the media in Central Texas, Dave Campbell was more than an elder statesman.

The Tribune-Herald’s sports editor from 1953 to 1993, Campbell was a visionary from the very beginning of his time covering high schools, Baylor and the entire Southwest Conference. So when he remained an active, accessible presence in the press box well into the first two decades of the 21st century, Campbell was more like a prophet.

Current Trib sports editor Brice Cherry came to the newspaper in the late 1990s, after Campbell had retired. And yet Campbell’s leadership was undeniable.

“I remember whenever he'd enter the newsroom, it was a little like Moses coming down from the mountain,” Cherry said. “He warranted that much respect. And yet Dave was as approachable and engaging as your next-door neighbor.”

Campbell died on December 10, 2021 at the age of 96. His passing on a Friday began sending ripples across the state that evening as many of his admirers were packing high school football stadiums for high-stakes playoff games. Days later, the University Interscholastic League and the magazine he founded, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, gave fitting tributes to him during the state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Now all of us who followed Campbell like a rabbi prepare to begin a football season without him for the first time.

“He was a special guy,” Texas Football managing editor Greg Tepper said. “I’ll admit, when we strap it up and go out for the first Friday night this year, it’s going to feel a little strange. I know for me personally it’s going to feel a little strange. I think we’re going to feel his loss again in a couple of weeks.”

Campbell launched Texas Football in 1960 and his name remains on the cover though he sold the magazine in 1985. He also continued to write the “Letter from the Editor-in-Chief” through 2020. The 2022 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football that hit newsstands this summer contains a tribute to the founder.

On Page 4, the “Letter from the Editor-in-Chief” is simply a photo of a young Campbell at a typewriter, smiling and holding a copy of the 1960 football annual.

“It was kind of our version of the missing man formation,” Tepper said. “His picture and the ‘-30-’ (a traditional newspaper symbol indicating the end of the story) at the bottom of the page. We wanted to honor him. For us, the letter from the editor is pretty hallowed ground. Next year, we’ll figure it out. This year it felt like that page didn’t belong to us. So we wanted to make sure Dave could have that page one more time.”

Campbell’s decision to include previews on every high school football team in the state in Texas Football made buying the magazine a summer ritual for fans of all levels of the game. For high school players, seeing their names mentioned in the preview was a rite of passage.

The former Trib sports editor’s impact on the newspaper’s coverage of high schools was just as transformative. He instituted the Super Centex football squad in 1955 and the Jinx Tucker Trophy, given to the area team that best exemplifies sportsmanship and overcoming adversity, in 1956.

While Campbell implemented revolutionary changes in the way sports, and specifically football, are covered in Central Texas and throughout the state, he also made a personal impact on many who came through the Trib newsroom.

“I have pitched in with sports coverage for the Trib on occasion, but I also worked one season covering Baylor baseball for Mr. Dave’s Baylor Bear Insider,” Waco Today editor Ken Sury said. “To write for him with the Insider was a particular honor. Though I always feel like I give my best at any job, knowing this work had his name attached to it inspired me to step up my game even further.”

Trib staff writer John Werner, who has been at the paper for 40 years, had a direct link with Campbell. For Werner, Campbell’s words continue to inform the way he practices his craft on a daily basis.

“Dave hired me at the Trib in 1982, and I quickly learned that good writing required close attention to detail, gathering all the important elements important to each story, and trying to present the story in a colorful and interesting way,” Werner said. “Of course, Dave's columns always had exceptional reporting. But he could be equal parts serious and funny. The depth of his knowledge, especially the Southwest Conference, was astounding.”

Campbell’s passing in December inspired a wave of tributes in all forms of media. Former Copperas Cove and Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III even mentioned Campbell on ESPN’s "College GameDay." At Texas Football, Tepper said he was greatly surprised by the outpouring of support, which served as a comfort in the sad moment. It wasn’t until then that the Texas Football managing editor understood just how far and wide Campbell had impacted the game.

Many sportswriters who have worked at the Trib in the last three decades share a common, uplifting experience. Campbell never hesitated to pick up the telephone and offer his praise for a well-written story.

Going forward, and as we enter a new football season, Campbell’s influence will certainly continue to be felt.