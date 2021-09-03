Granbury 56, University 27

GRANBURY — University came a lot closer than Week 1 to its first win of the 2021 season, but not nearly close enough.

Granbury turned a tight game into a runaway with a three-touchdown third quarter, sending the visiting Trojans to 0-2 under new head coach Kent Laster.

University trailed only 28-20 at the half, but Granbury (1-1) tossed three TD passes in that third quarter, including Austin Jinkerson’s 21-yarder to Chad Flatt that opened up a 49-27 lead.

After back-to-back road losses to open the year, the Trojans will get a chance to play at Waco ISD Stadium next week for the first time when they take on Terrell.