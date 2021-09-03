 Skip to main content
Granbury 56, University 27
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Granbury 56, University 27

University

University players (front row, left to right) Terrell Davis, Paul Monrial, TyEric Bernal, Enrique Rangel, (back row) Joshua Greenwood, Isaiah Williams, Danny Botello and Brendan Dupree.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

GRANBURY — University came a lot closer than Week 1 to its first win of the 2021 season, but not nearly close enough.

Granbury turned a tight game into a runaway with a three-touchdown third quarter, sending the visiting Trojans to 0-2 under new head coach Kent Laster.

University trailed only 28-20 at the half, but Granbury (1-1) tossed three TD passes in that third quarter, including Austin Jinkerson’s 21-yarder to Chad Flatt that opened up a 49-27 lead.

After back-to-back road losses to open the year, the Trojans will get a chance to play at Waco ISD Stadium next week for the first time when they take on Terrell.

