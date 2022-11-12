 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Grandview 42, Fairfield 7

The Zebras proved impervious to the cold, windy conditions, grounding the Eagles in a Class 3A Div. I bi-district matchup at Robinson’s Rocket Stadium.

Grandview (9-2) advances to face the Jefferson-Mineola winner in the area playoffs.

Fairfield (4-7) struggled to get much going offensively against mighty Grandview, as the Eagles trailed 28-7 after two quarters and then didn’t score in the second half.

