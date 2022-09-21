Grant Teaff golf tourney set for Monday

The Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host its 22nd annual Grant Teaff Golf Tournament on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Ridgewood Country Club.

Baylor and D1 Training serve as this year’s sponsors as a full field of 100 golfers get ready to participate in raising funds to fuel the FCA’s ministry.

The Burton Lawless College Scholarship will be presented to two recipients during the lunch. Lawless is a Leadership Board member for the area and a Super Bowl champion from the Dallas Cowboys. The award is based on the recipient’s involvement in FCA, leadership, and recommendation from their huddle coach.

Teaff plans to be front and center to welcome tournament players and sponsors. The tournament is scheduled for a shotgun start 12:45 p.m.