Gritty Lorena gets early taste of playoffs, tops Troy, 3-1

Nothing changed on this night. From the opening serve, the teams served notice that they were both there for the long haul. They showed top-drawer passing, which led to hordes of long rallies. A spike that they might hammer home for a kill against another team tended to be dug out against this opponent.

But what made a difference for Lorena was that it was able to pound away at Troy from all angles. Sometimes it was junior Abbie Tuyo, keeping Troy’s defense on its toes by mixing in the heavy beats with the soft touch on the tips. Other times it was sophomore Leigh Jespersen, who definitely brought the smoke wagon on many of her offerings. Tori Brackeen, Allison Haberman and Kaitlynne “KJ” Jones also contributed timely putaways throughout the match. Even setter Meg Kucera got in on the fun by self-dialing her own number, sneaking in four kills on dumps.

“Our offense is going to have to be balanced if we’re going to make a run in the playoffs,” Gonzales said. “So we’ve been working on getting everyone involved and giving them confidence that that role is needed from them.”