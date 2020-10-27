Gritty Lorena gets early taste of playoffs, tops Troy, 3-1

The playoffs started a couple of nights early for the volleyball teams from Troy and Lorena on Tuesday night. And, as usual, the Trojanettes and Lady Leopards gave each other everything they could handle.
Heck, the way these two tangle, the playoffs might feel like a relief. They can’t be any tougher, can they?
No. 16-ranked Lorena employed a well-distributed attack to thwart 15th-ranked Troy, 25-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-20, in a District 17-3A tiebreaker match Tuesday at Robinson High School. It was the first of the teams’ three meetings this year that didn’t stretch to a fifth set — and yet it was really no less competitive.
By virtue of the win, Lorena (19-3) captures the No. 1 seed from the district and will play Palmer in the 3A bi-district playoffs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mexia High School. Troy (22-4) will enter the postseason as the No. 2 seed and will draw Malakoff in the opening round.
Both teams should be plenty battle-tested, that’s for sure, and capable of long playoff runs.
“I think that’s why this match is good for us to play,” said first-year Lorena head coach Amanda Gonzales. “We needed to play under that sort of pressure, and we needed to play against a team that is going to give us that sort of competition going into the playoffs. Our district has great competition, so we’ve been able to battle all season.”
Nothing changed on this night. From the opening serve, the teams served notice that they were both there for the long haul. They showed top-drawer passing, which led to hordes of long rallies. A spike that they might hammer home for a kill against another team tended to be dug out against this opponent.
But what made a difference for Lorena was that it was able to pound away at Troy from all angles. Sometimes it was junior Abbie Tuyo, keeping Troy’s defense on its toes by mixing in the heavy beats with the soft touch on the tips. Other times it was sophomore Leigh Jespersen, who definitely brought the smoke wagon on many of her offerings. Tori Brackeen, Allison Haberman and Kaitlynne “KJ” Jones also contributed timely putaways throughout the match. Even setter Meg Kucera got in on the fun by self-dialing her own number, sneaking in four kills on dumps.
“Our offense is going to have to be balanced if we’re going to make a run in the playoffs,” Gonzales said. “So we’ve been working on getting everyone involved and giving them confidence that that role is needed from them.”
Troy, meanwhile, was playing without its fab freshman Kaycee Cavanaugh, who ranks second on the team with 345 kills. That made the Trojanettes even more reliant on their junior star Graycee Mosley. And as great as Mosley was — and she was great, again — she didn’t benefit from quite the same level of assistance as Lorena’s top hitters did.
Mosley is listed on Troy’s roster as an outside hitter/defensive specialist, and she performs both of those unique responsibilities beautifully. Frequently throughout the night, she started a Troy attack with a nifty pass from the back row — sometimes sprawling out to do so — and then finished it off with a flourish at the net. She ended with a match-high 24 kills, giving her 494 kills for the season. It was her 15th match of 20 or more kills.
Jespersen topped Lorena with 13 kills, while Tuyo put down 10 and Brackeen had nine.
The teams swapped the lead and the momentum through the first two sets, and it seemed destined that another five-setter was on the docket. But Lorena caught fire in the third set. After Troy’s Caton Ledbetter (five kills) swatted a spike to pull the Trojanettes within 9-8 early, the Lady Leopards pulled away. They proceeded to put together a 16-5 run to capture the set in surprisingly dominant fashion, finishing it off when Mosley tapped a mishit on set point.
And though the storyline seemingly set up for Troy to bounce back and push things to a decisive fifth set, Lorena refused to go away. The Lady Leopards went up 17-10 on Kucera’s crafty dump for her fourth kill of the night. Troy scratched back to pull within 17-14, but Lorena’s Jones and Jespersen responded with some key plays at the net to keep their team on pace for the win. Finally, Lorena took the match when Troy’s Layni Tanner punched her set short into the net on match point for the Lady Leopards.
Seeding aside, both teams should be a tough out in the postseason.
“I think that our girls, on both teams, have had to face a lot of adversity this week, with COVID and having kids quarantined and having to mix and match your parts,” Lorena’s Gonzales said. “Our girls just took every single challenge that was thrown at them and just came together and found a way to win, and found a way to step up where they needed to. I think that that strength gave them confidence, and that’s what we needed right now.”
