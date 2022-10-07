 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0

  • 0

In Groesbeck, the Goats broke loose for 27 first-half points behind Chris Cox's three touchdown runs to stay unbeaten in District 8-3A Division I.

The Goats (5-1, 2-0) opened their scoring with Cox's 18-yard touchdown run before he added a two-yard TD to take a 14-0 lead. His three-yard scoring run and Ca'Zian Bradley's eight-yard touchdown run stretched the lead to 27-0.

In the fourth quarter, Trent Platt threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Braden Hurt for Groesbeck's final score as Kemp fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in district.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 7

Check out our big Friday night preview and Trib staff predictions: Midway-Temple, Lorena-McGregor, Robinson-Salado, Abbott-Aquilla, Marlin-Crawford and more. #txhsfb

University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

University hunts for 2-0 start in district play

PREVIEW: The University Trojans are 1-0 in district, their first district win since 2019. And they're looking for their first 2-0 start since 2012 tonight against physical, ground-based Pflugerville. #txhsfb

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert