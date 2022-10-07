Groesbeck 34, Kemp 0

In Groesbeck, the Goats broke loose for 27 first-half points behind Chris Cox's three touchdown runs to stay unbeaten in District 8-3A Division I.

The Goats (5-1, 2-0) opened their scoring with Cox's 18-yard touchdown run before he added a two-yard TD to take a 14-0 lead. His three-yard scoring run and Ca'Zian Bradley's eight-yard touchdown run stretched the lead to 27-0.

In the fourth quarter, Trent Platt threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Braden Hurt for Groesbeck's final score as Kemp fell to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in district.