Groesbeck 37, Mexia 36 (OT)

In Mexia, Goats sophomore quarterback Trent Platt ran 30 yards for a touchdown in overtime, then added the crucial two-point conversion run to lift Groesbeck over Mexia in a Battle of the River classic.

But Groesbeck didn’t flinch and boosted its record to 4-1 and 1-0 in district. Mexia is still looking for its first victory of the campaign after falling to 0-5 and 0-1.