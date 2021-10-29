 Skip to main content
Groesbeck 40, Teague 0
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Groesbeck 40, Teague 0

Groesbeck

Key Groesbeck players include Kallen Rogers (60) Kache Bagley (32), Tyson Pringle (12), Kenny Bennett (24), back row, Brenden Morrow (28), Allen Lewis (1), Ma’Qua Smith (5), Anthony Lewis (22), Chris Cox (25) and Ca’zian Bradley (30).

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

TEAGUE — Playoff hopes are growing in Groesbeck, and the play of Allen Lewis leads the reasons why.

The Goat quarterback turned in a terrific performance both throwing and running the ball, as Groesbeck pocketed the No. 2 seed out of District 8-3A Div. I with a win over the rival Lions.

Already up 7-0, Lewis helped stretch the lead early in the second quarter when he launched a 77-yard touchdown pass that pushed the gap to two scores. Lewis picked up two more TD passes to go with a 2-yard scoring run the rest of the way as the Goats (7-2, 2-2) cruised. Maqua Smith also clicked off a 20-yard TD run for the Goats.

Despite the loss, Teague (3-6, 2-2) still has positioned itself for a spot in the playoffs, likely as the district’s No. 3 seed. The Lions will close out the regular season against Eustace (5-4, 1-3) next week.

