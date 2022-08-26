 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Groesbeck 41, Caldwell 0

Groesbeck

Groesbeck's Allen Lewis brings a big arm and good running skills to the field.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

GROESBECK — Allen Lewis went on a touchdown throwing spree as the Goats exploded for 34 first-half points en route to a 41-0 win over Caldwell.

Lewis threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to brother Anthony Lewis for the game's first touchdown to kick off a 14-point first quarter. Remington Masters followed with a 55-yard TD pass to Anthony Lewis.

Allen Lewis tossed a 45-yard scoring pass to open the second quarter and then hit his brother again for a 17-yard TD later in the quarter. Allen Lewis ended the second quarter with a 48-yard TD pass.

