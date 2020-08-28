 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groesbeck 53, Corsicana Mildred 6
0 comments
top story

Groesbeck 53, Corsicana Mildred 6

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In Mildred, the Groesbeck Goats shot out of the gate with a big road win.

Goats quarterback Allen Lewis passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 102 and a score.

Lewis got started in the first quarter by hitting Zach Ellison for a 15-yard touchdown and Brendan Morrow for a 35-yard score.

Groesbeck RB Ma’Qua Smith and Lewis each had seven-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, helping the Goats surge ahead 26-0 at halftime.

The Groebeck defense shut out Mildred until the fourth quarter. That helped the Goats post a 1-0 record after the season opener, following a 2019 campaign in which they went 2-8.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lorena holds off Franklin in final seconds, 21-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert