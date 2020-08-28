Groesbeck 53, Corsicana Mildred 6

In Mildred, the Groesbeck Goats shot out of the gate with a big road win.
Goats quarterback Allen Lewis passed for 200 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another 102 and a score.
Lewis got started in the first quarter by hitting Zach Ellison for a 15-yard touchdown and Brendan Morrow for a 35-yard score.
Groesbeck RB Ma’Qua Smith and Lewis each had seven-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter, helping the Goats surge ahead 26-0 at halftime.
The Groebeck defense shut out Mildred until the fourth quarter. That helped the Goats post a 1-0 record after the season opener, following a 2019 campaign in which they went 2-8.
