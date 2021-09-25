 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8
0 comments
CENTEX ROUNDUP

Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMANGEE — Allen Lewis added to his Central Texas-leading touchdown pass total as the Goats gored the Panthers to close out nondistrict play in style.

Lewis tossed three TD passes in the first half, giving him 16 on the season. He also capped off another scoring drive for Groesbeck (4-1) with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a TD.

Groesbeck made Normangee (2-3) play catch-up from the outset, as the Goats returned the opening kickoff to the house. The Goats, who have averaged 49 points per game on the season, will open up District 8-3A play in two weeks against rival Fairfield.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally
High School

Lambert leads No. 5 Stephenville to 44-12 win over Connally

All that hype about Stephenville quarterback Ryder Lambert isn't just empty words: He’s a major talent. Lambert threw for 206 yards and four touchdowns and flashed his speed by running for 148 yards and a score to lead the No. 5 Yellow Jackets to a 44-12 win over Connally on Friday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert