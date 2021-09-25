Groesbeck 54, Normangee 8

NORMANGEE — Allen Lewis added to his Central Texas-leading touchdown pass total as the Goats gored the Panthers to close out nondistrict play in style.

Lewis tossed three TD passes in the first half, giving him 16 on the season. He also capped off another scoring drive for Groesbeck (4-1) with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a TD.

Groesbeck made Normangee (2-3) play catch-up from the outset, as the Goats returned the opening kickoff to the house. The Goats, who have averaged 49 points per game on the season, will open up District 8-3A play in two weeks against rival Fairfield.