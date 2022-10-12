 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL NOTEBOOK

Groesbeck, Gatesville, Abbott earn Trib fan votes

Groesbeck running back Chris Cox was voted Offensive Player of the Week in this week’s Trib fan vote while Gatesville linebacker Ashtyn Cully received Defensive Player of the week votes and Abbott’s Riley Sustala took Six-Man Player of the Week.

Chris Cox, Groesbeck

Cox

Cox led the Goats in a shutout of Kemp with 24 carries for 171 yards and was responsible for three touchdowns. He also posted two punt returns for a combined 61 yards. Cox received 55 percent of fan votes.

Although the Hornets suffered a tough loss to Connally, Culley aided the Gatesville defense with 12 total tackles, eight of them solo, and a tackle for a loss. The linebacker earned 40 percent of fan votes.

Sustala pushed undefeated Abbott in a shutout of Aquilla with 10 carries for 181 rushing yards and three touchdowns as well as one touchdown reception for 30 yards. Defensively, Sustala had 7.5 tackles, six of them solo, as well as an interception. He received 78 percent of votes.

Super Centex Podcast

DJ Ramirez, Chad Conine and Brice Cherry discuss the competitiveness of District 8-3A Division I and breakdown the matchup between China Spring and La Vega in this week's Super Centex Podcast. Check it out at wacotrib.com or wherever you get your podcasts. 

